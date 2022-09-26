Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is Now Sonoran University of Health Sciences

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is Now Sonoran University of Health Sciences

Transition to University Broadens Scope and Offerings

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences, a leader in the field of holistic and natural approaches to medicine and health sciences, is proud to now be Sonoran University of Health Sciences. New degree programs, a state-of-the-art research institute, and expansion of free healthcare delivery and access in underserved communities propelled the transformation to Sonoran University.

Sonoran Univeristy (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to announce that we are now Sonoran University," said Dr. Paul Mittman, president and CEO. "Our students, faculty, staff, and trustees sought a name that reflects the institution's values and aspirations. The Sonoran Desert's biodiversity, beauty, and resilience honors the University's past and captures our expansive goals for the future. Becoming a university is the next logical step in establishing Sonoran University of Health Sciences' position as the preeminent health sciences institution."

Sonoran University's goal is to shape a healthier future by supporting students as they train to excel as healthcare professionals, enhancing the health and well-being of its patients and communities, and discovering effective treatments for humanity grounded in the healing power of nature.

The University is comprised of six unique branches, each part is connected to shape a healthier future for the local and global community. They include:

College of Naturopathic Medicine – Training future naturopathic physicians and healthcare leaders to utilize the best in evidence-based conventional, complementary, and alternative medicines and therapies for ideal patient outcomes.

College of Nutrition – The fully online programs offered include a Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition, a Master of Science in Nutrition Business Leadership, and Supervised Practice Experience. All programs offered focus on the fundamental importance food and nutrition play in healthcare.

Ric Scalzo Institute for Botanical Research – Botanical research focused on developing safe and effective new products and improving existing botanical therapeutics through rigorous scientific exploration – bridging the gap between a research benchtop and a patient's bedside.

Medical Center – A world-class medical center focused on naturopathic primary care.

Neil Riordan Center for Regenerative Medicine – An interdisciplinary, patient-centered clinic providing safe and effective non-opioid treatments for patients suffering from chronic pain.

Sage Foundation for Health – Providing the support to offer healthcare services to individuals and families in need at no cost throughout Maricopa County.

These branches give students and the community access to unique opportunities, one-of-a kind training, individualized learning, and holistic approaches to care and research. More programs and degree offerings will be added in the coming years.

For more information on Sonoran University, please visit www.sonoran.edu

About Sonoran University of Health Sciences

Formerly known as Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, Sonoran University shapes a healthier future through to the healing power of nature. The University has three pillars: education, community engagement, and research. Dedicated to the ideal that everyone deserves high-quality healthcare, we engage students in rigorous, innovative academic programs, discover and expand knowledge, and empower individuals and communities to achieve optimal health. Our vision is a world that embraces the healing power of nature.

For more information, follow Sonoran University on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact: Claire Natale

Email: claire@evolveprandmarketing.com

Phone: 202.294.5999

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonoran University of Health Sciences