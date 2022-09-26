New Canadian Procedures are a Win for Holland America Line Guests Cruising to Alaska and Canada

Simplified protocols come as interest grows for booking 2023 Alaska cruises

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is pleased with the recent announcement of the lifting of Canadian pandemic border restrictions. Under the new guidelines, Canadian border vaccination and testing requirements are no longer necessary, which is an important step for the cruise industry in simplifying the travel process for itineraries to Alaska and Canada.

Under the new procedures, there is no longer a vaccination requirement for people entering Canada, COVID-19 testing at airports will end and the use of the ArriveCan app will be optional by the end of September. Current cruises will require previously communicated protocols. Holland America Line will notify guests when protocols will be lifted for their future sailings.

"This is a win for the cruise industry and for our guests, as we are seeing growing interest for booking 2023 cruises to Alaska and Canada/New England," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "It's a positive step that puts health protocols for our Canada and Alaska cruises more in line with most of our other global cruises. We thank Transport Canada for taking action that will continue to protect the health of travelers while also making it easier for them to book a cruise that allows us to support the local economy."

In addition to Canada lifting border measures, Holland America Line is making it even easier for guests to plan for a cruise with a new Health Protocols Tool on Holland America Line's website. Now booked guests can simply enter their booking number and the exact vaccination and testing requirements will be outlined. All 2022 cruises are available, and 2023 departures are to be loaded soon.

Alaska and Canada /New England Itineraries Abundant in 2023

In 2023, six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska from April through September roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.; or one-way between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver. Offering more visits to Glacier Bay than any other major cruise line, Holland America Line weaves 75 years of Alaska expertise into every nuance of the journey.

For explorers who want to travel farther into the Great Land, 16 different Cruisetours combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends land tours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

Holland America Line's Zaandam and Zuiderdam will head to Canada/New England in 2023 to showcase the natural beauty and maritime history of the region. The itineraries are offered roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts, or between Boston and Montreal or Quebec City, Canada.

From April through September, the two ships feature a series of "Canada & New England Discovery" departures that highlight New England's quintessential towns and Canada's undeniable Old-World French flair. Aboard Zuiderdam guests can set off a 25- days exploration that stretches to Newfoundland, Greenland and Iceland, while Zaandam includes 10- and 11-day cruises to Newfoundland.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

