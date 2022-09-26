Lumina Gold Announces Results from Final 17 Holes of Cangrejos 36,000 Metre Prefeasibility Drill Program; Including 450 metres Grading 0.83 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface

- C22-235: 0.91 g/t gold equivalent over 282 metres from 156 metres
- C22-239: 0.79 g/t gold equivalent over 454 metres from surface
- C22-G10: 0.83 g/t gold equivalent over 450 metres from surface
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the remaining results from the 2021-2022 drilling campaign in support of the ongoing Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador. Results from the final seventeen drill holes, fifteen from Gran Bestia and two from Cangrejos are provided in Table 1. Holes with a "G" designation are combined geotechnical and mineral resource drill holes.
Marshall Koval, President and CEO commented: "Receiving the final assays from Lumina's 36,000 metre PFS drill campaign allows resource estimation work to commence, which is a critical path item for completion of the PFS. The drill results continue to demonstrate the exceptional continuity of grade at Cangrejos and Gran Bestia and are in line with expectations from previous drilling. The newly drilled step-out areas are expected to add to existing Inferred and Indicated resources and the inclusion of the northwest ridge extension at Gran Bestia may lower the stripping ratio at the mine planning stage of the PFS study."
Results from C22-G7 and C22-G8 at Cangrejos located in the central and northern central area of the Cangrejos deposit are typical of this area, with hole C22-G7 returning 118 metres from surface grading 0.64 g/t gold and 0.12% copper, for a gold equivalent grade of 0.83 g/t.
Hole C22-239 was drilled to extend the Gran Bestia deposit to the northwest and returned a 454 metre interval from surface grading 0.64 g/t gold and 0.10% copper, for a gold equivalent grade of 0.79 g/t, leaving the deposit open in this direction, to the north and to depth, as well as extending mineralization beyond the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") pit boundary. Hole C22-G10 was drilled vertically from the center of the Gran Bestia deposit and returned a 450-metre interval from surface grading 0.64 g/t gold and 0.12% copper, for a gold equivalent grade of 0.83 g/t, including a 118-metre interval from 10 metres down hole of 1.28 g/t gold and 0.21% copper, for a gold equivalent grade of 1.59 g/t.
Nine of the remaining fifteen holes were collared on Gran Bestia Ridge to extend mineralization to the west, northwest, north and northeast. Hole C22-235, at the northern part of the ridge intersected 282m grading 0.73 g/t gold and 0.11% copper, for a gold equivalent grade of 0.91 g/t from 156 metres. Hole C22-233 in the central part of the ridge intersected 428m grading 0.41 g/t gold and 0.07% copper for a gold equivalent of 0.51 g/t from 58 metres down hole.
Table 1: Drill Results
Hole
Deposit /
From
To
Interval
Au
Cu
Au Eq
Total Depth
Azimuth / Dip (°)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
( %)
(g/t)
(m)
C22-232
Gran Bestia
24
38
14
0.36
0.06
0.46
484.3
And
330 °/ -70 °
50
450
400
0.43
0.09
0.57
And
464
480
16
0.22
0.07
0.32
C22-233
Gran Bestia
22
42
20
0.29
0.06
0.41
488.3
And
150 °/ -76 °
48
486
428
0.41
0.07
0.51
Incl
326
362
36
1.01
0.16
1.25
C22-234
Gran Bestia
28
292
264
0.56
0.09
0.69
473.3
And
0 °/ -90 °
306
320
14
0.35
0.06
0.45
And
332
432
100
0.30
0.08
0.42
C22-235
Gran Bestia
24
34
10
0.41
0.03
0.47
456.8
And
330 °/ -70 °
46
56
10
0.22
0.06
0.32
And
156
438
282
0.73
0.11
0.91
Incl
300
372
72
1.63
0.21
1.95
C22-236
Gran Bestia
2
36
34
0.56
0.07
0.68
470.1
And
270 °/ -70 °
50
442
392
0.36
0.08
0.48
Incl
158
172
14
1.13
0.16
1.37
C22-237
Gran Bestia
92
102
10
0.27
0.04
0.34
483.9
And
45 °/ -70 °
116
160
44
0.39
0.07
0.51
And
178
190
12
0.28
0.03
0.35
And
226
248
22
0.21
0.05
0.30
And
272
284
12
0.40
0.05
0.48
And
298
460
162
0.60
0.07
0.70
Incl
384
438
54
1.20
0.10
1.36
C22-238
Gran Bestia
2
24
22
0.30
0.06
0.39
476.3
And
0 °/ -90 °
36
308
272
0.59
0.08
0.73
And
320
354
34
0.24
0.07
0.34
And
(to end of hole)
450
476.3
26.25
0.34
0.08
0.45
C22-239
Gran Bestia
0
453.7 (TD)
453.70
0.64
0.10
0.80
453.7
And
0 °/ -45 ° (incl)
50
100
50
1.04
0.15
1.27
Incl
176
264
88
0.83
0.13
1.03
C22-240
Gran Bestia
14
24
10
0.54
0.07
0.66
500.9
And
0 °/ -70 °
54
86
32
0.30
0.03
0.37
And
100
150
50
0.26
0.05
0.34
And
166
218
52
0.33
0.05
0.43
And
232
424
192
0.48
0.07
0.59
And
444
456
12
0.29
0.03
0.34
C22-241
Gran Bestia
2
134
132
0.63
0.07
0.74
453.4
Incl
330 °/ -40 °
30
56
26
1.09
0.09
1.23
And
150
162
12
0.20
0.05
0.28
And
174
394
220
0.77
0.09
0.90
Incl
314
366
52
1.10
0.10
1.24
And
408
434
26
0.35
0.05
0.42
C22-G7
Cangrejos
0
118
118
0.64
0.12
0.83
651.2
And
348 °/ -80 °
130
162
32
0.25
0.07
0.36
And
174
204
30
0.22
0.08
0.33
And
236
258
22
0.33
0.03
0.37
And
364
374
10
0.40
0.05
0.47
And
474
528
54
0.67
0.13
0.88
And
540
556
16
0.26
0.04
0.32
C22-G8
Cangrejos
2
14
12
0.55
0.11
0.77
676.0
And
0 °/ -90 °
26
50
24
0.32
0.04
0.39
And
68
88
20
0.20
0.02
0.23
And
268
278
10
0.38
0.08
0.51
And
350
392
42
0.64
0.09
0.78
And
416
552
136
0.51
0.05
0.59
Incl
490
508
18
1.21
0.06
1.30
And
578
620
42
0.42
0.02
0.46
And
(to end of hole)
646
676
30
0.43
0.03
0.48
C22-G9
Gran Bestia
0
278
278
0.36
0.08
0.48
393.1
And
0 °/ -90 °
290
304
14
0.24
0.04
0.31
And
316
336
20
0.21
0.03
0.26
C22-G10
Gran Bestia
0
450
450
0.64
0.12
0.83
651.8
Incl
0 °/ -90 °
10
128
118
1.28
0.21
1.59
And
470
516
46
0.61
0.06
0.70
And
560
582
22
0.25
0.07
0.36
C22-G11
Gran Bestia
0
180
180
0.49
0.11
0.65
334.5
And
0 °/ -60 °
308
330
22
0.20
0.05
0.28
C22-G12
Gran Bestia
30
44
14
0.24
0.07
0.34
352.7
And
270 °/ -70 °
56
146
90
0.28
0.07
0.38
And
246
264
18
0.20
0.05
0.27
C22-G13
Gran Bestia
62
116
54
0.21
0.03
0.27
450.4
And
0 °/ -55 °
170
232
62
0.32
0.06
0.43
And
272
288
16
0.25
0.09
0.37
And
302
338
36
0.94
0.07
1.05
Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 23.2 g/t Au. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes. Equivalent values assume 100% recovery of all quoted metals and the following prices were used: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce.
All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Labs' ("ALS") sample preparation facilities in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to ALS' chemical labs in Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. The lab is independent from Lumina.
Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release.
Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Cangrejos is being advanced to a Pre-Feasibility Study and is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.
Follow us on: Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook.
Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/. To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact.
LUMINA GOLD CORP.
Signed: "Marshall Koval"
Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to potentially adding mineral resources and impacts on components of a PFS study. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.
With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.