LIFT Foundation Celebrates 10 Years for Supporting Those in Need

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFT Foundation ("LIFT") announced today that their annual charity golf tournament proved to be another successful event with many supporters teeing off for Orange County's needy. This year marks the charity's 10th annual golf tournament as well as 10 years since LIFT's debut. The annual golf tournament, which takes place at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point each year, is one of many events the foundation hosts.

The golf tournament's supporters are largely from the financial services industry and is a big draw for industry veterans. Golfers that participated in the event had a chance for a $100,000 hole-in-one along with several other prizes. After a day on the course, the evening kicked off with family members joining the event for dinner and live music.

With 150 supporters at this year's tournament, LIFT raised funds for four ongoing local outreaches supporting families and children in high-risk situations. This year LIFT also announced the launch of its Global Initiative to create life changing experiences for the youth in Orange County and around the world.

"This is my favorite day of the year and probably the most fun golf tournament you will ever play in. We are so thankful for the support from our donors, and I am excited to see the growth LIFT Foundation has experienced in these last 10 years," says Chris Vizzi, Executive Director of LIFT Foundation.

About LIFT Foundation

The LIFT Foundation was formed to address the growing disparity between the rich and poor in Orange County, CA. Founded by a group of like-minded people dedicated to ending the cycle of poverty in their own communities, the organization is focused on high impact results for families and children facing high risk situations.

Every dollar raised goes directly back into the community and provides resources for those who have fallen victim to hard times. LIFT Foundation's responsibility is to "lift" neighbors out of despair and put them back on their feet.

LIFT is a volunteer-run, non-profit 501(c)(3). Current supported organizations are Mercy Warehouse, Project Self Sufficiency, Precious Lamb, and The Young and Brave Foundation.

More information about LIFT can be found at liftfoundation.us.

