Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

LTCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Latch Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: LTCH).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/latch-inc-class-action-submission-form/?id=32066&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Latch between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltch-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-latch-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-31-2022-301631334.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.