Vericast Celebrates its Female Leaders, Fosters Diversity

Female executives honored for excellence in leadership as company fosters diversity and opportunities for women

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericast is celebrating its female leaders as multiple employees were recognized recently with coveted industry awards presented by top marketing technology organizations and publications. In addition, Vericast is doubling down on efforts to reach women applicants for technology positions and to expand its diversity recruiting in 2023 and beyond.

(L to R) Julie Companey, Director of Client Strategy, Melanie Bauman, Vice President and Head of Industry Grocery, and Susan Rothwell, Chief Revenue Officer, are among the women leaders at Vericast recently recognized with awards presented by top marketing technology organizations and publications. (PRNewswire)

The pandemic had – and continues to have – a disproportionate impact on women in the workforce, largely owing to caregiver responsibilities. Given this, Vericast continues its outreach to women looking for positions in technology. Over the past 12 months more than 50% of Vericast's employee hires were women and a recently launched hiring partnership with Tech Ladies, a global community focused on helping women in tech leadership, offers job opportunities in software and data engineering.

At Vericast, women make up more than half of all employees and many hold management positions, including 45% at director level and 39% in Senior Vice President and Vice President roles across several business functions. These statistics are well above the industry average of 25%, according to a recent study.

Three leaders were honored with industry awards for excellence in marketing, grocery and tech:

Susan Rothwell , Chief Revenue Officer, was one of only two recipients named 'Individual of the Year' in the , Chief Revenue Officer, was one of only two recipients named 'Individual of the Year' in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards ("The Sammys"). The Sammys recognize the global leaders, technologies and organizations helping to solve the challenges companies have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. Rothwell was honored for driving constant evolution, despite obstacles, and building a culture in which technology, innovation and change are core to the business.

Progressive Grocer . The award recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American food retail and grocery industries. Bauman was recognized for growing Vericast's total business by 4% and driving 61% growth in emerging digital business despite ongoing pandemic and supply chain challenges. Melanie Bauman, Vice President and Head of Industry Grocery, was named one of the Top Women in Grocery by. The award recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American food retail and grocery industries. Bauman was recognized for growing Vericast's total business by 4% and driving 61% growth in emerging digital business despite ongoing pandemic and supply chain challenges.

Julie Companey , Director of Client Strategy for enterprise sales, grocery channel, was recognized as a , Director of Client Strategy for enterprise sales, grocery channel, was recognized as a Store Brands Leader in Tech for her work in helping to move the private brands industry forward. Through market education, Companey promotes how grocery retailers can leverage private brands more effectively. She leads Vericast's private label strategy, working with grocery retail clients on growing market share by promoting the quality, assortment and diversity of private brands.

Adding to individual honors, Vericast has also earned these industry recognitions this year:

"These well-deserved honors validate the significant contribution and ongoing commitment of our talented Vericast team," said Lee Ann Stevenson, EVP, General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer at Vericast. "We are fortunate to have a deep bench of leaders paving the way for our company, employees, and industry. We are committed to building an inclusive culture for all employees through engaging programs, thoughtful hiring and retention practices."

In addition to its hiring practices, Vericast offers several engaging programs including employee resource groups such as Women+, Family, GenNext, Pride, Military 6, Care, ConnEx, and Multicultural Organization Supporting an Inclusive Culture, or "MOSAIC."

To learn more about Vericast, visit Vericast.com. For employment opportunities through Tech Ladies, click here. For all employment opportunities, visit the Vericast careers page.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

