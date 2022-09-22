Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money To Improve Outcomes For Breast Cancer Patients

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that improve outcomes and support breast cancer patients throughout Connecticut. The Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Bushnell Park in Hartford.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will continue funding groundbreaking breast cancer research throughout the state and provide financial and emotional support for anyone in need," said Meg Staubley, Development Manager, Connecticut, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome the following sponsors this year: iHeartMedia, WFSB Channel 3, Pratt & Whitney, Premiere Partner, Arvinas, Jefferson Radiology, ShopRite, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Force3 Pro Gear. Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC, is serving as the Care sponsor, supporting Komen's work to eliminate barriers to care and provide access to breast health services.

"Promoting positive change through community outreach is part of who we are. We feel it's our distinct responsibility to actively develop partnerships and give back in an impactful way within our communities," said Tom Cappas, Chief Operating Officer, Midstate Radiology Associates, LLC.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Water, juice, yogurt and granola bars from ShopRite

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

On-site food trucks serving breakfast and other foods for purchase

We Remember Area where attendees can hang a photo or message about the person they're remembering

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

Bushnell Park

Hartford, Connecticut

October 22, 2022

7:30 AM Event Opens

9:00 AM Opening Ceremony

9:30 AM Walk Begins

Register Online

http://www.komen.org/connecticutwalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

adebard@komen.org

View original content:

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure