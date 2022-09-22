Raziel Health and Baptist Health South Florida Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Remote Continuous Care

Raising the Standard of Care through Innovative Technology

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raziel Health and Baptist Health South Florida today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Raziel's remote patient monitoring services and distinctive continuous care platform to eligible Baptist Health South Florida patients with heart failure and/or complex hypertension, with an eye towards expansion of additional cardiac services.

Raziel's proprietary platform enables physicians and care teams to extend continuous medical services into the homes of chronically ill patients, in-patients with complex disease conditions, and those transitioning from a hospital to their homes. Effective remote monitoring and diagnostics is rapidly becoming the new standard of care for patients with chronic health conditions, especially seniors. Raziel offers a better way through a combination of FDA-approved technology, personal nursing care accessible from remote locations and algorithms developed by leading clinicians that proactively identify risks and support recommended treatment regimens.

"Raziel is part of Baptist Health South Florida's long-term strategic vision to provide differentiated patient engagement and population health for the greater South Florida market. This innovative technology allows for care beyond the traditional clinical setting and identifies possible health issues for early intervention. We are partnering with Raziel for its unique integration with Cerner and track record of clinical excellence," says Jonathan Fialkow, Chief Population Health Officer at Baptist Health South Florida, and Deputy Director of Miami Cardiovascular Institute. "Raziel's continuous care will be available to patients identified and managed through Baptist Health's Population Service organization, Disease Management Department in partnership with its physicians."

Jeffery Gruen, MD, Founder and CEO of Raziel Health added, "We are extremely excited to work with a premier, market-leading organization like Baptist Health South Florida. Our shared vision is for the program to become, over time, one of the largest active remote monitoring programs in the country."

Key features of the Raziel platform include:

Substantial reductions in emergency room visits (60%), hospital admissions (approximately 40%), and 911 calls (26%), based upon a 3-year academic center / government study on large populations

Rapid, clinically significant decreases in physiological measures like blood pressure and serum glucose, generally within 60 days

Best-in-class patient satisfaction, with 94% remaining on the platform past 3 months (3x the CMS-published industry average)

Increased patient vitality and longevity

Raziel's continuous care will be available beginning today to Baptist Health South Florida's doctors and patients. For more information on Raziel's services, visit https://www.razielhealth.com/platform.

About Raziel Health: Raziel Health is the world's first full-stack continuous care platform, partnering with providers and payers to deliver a virtual healthcare system into the living room. Raziel provides a full range of FDA-approved devices, cloud-based software, deep analytics and algorithms and multi-disciplinary care teams to extend care from hospitals and physicians into the home. Raziel has delivered over 12 million patient interactions and provides its solutions to leading academic medical centers, health systems and physician groups across the US.

About Baptist Health South Florida: Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 24,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and over 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

