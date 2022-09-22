Javier Fernandez elected to Ameritas board of directors

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L. Javier Fernandez, president & chief executive officer of the Omaha Public Power District, has been elected to the Ameritas Mutual Holding Company board of directors, Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester announced.

Ameritas board member L. Javier Fernandez. (PRNewswire)

Fernandez also will serve as a director for Ameritas Holding Company and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

"Javier's business and financial acumen will be a great asset as Ameritas continues developing growth strategies for the future," Lester said. "We look forward to benefiting from his insight."

Fernandez joined OPPD in June 2017 as vice president and chief financial officer. He was selected by the OPPD Board of Directors to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer starting in July 2021.

Fernandez came to OPPD from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), U.S. Department of Energy, in Portland, Oregon. He had been with the federal power marketing organization since 2012, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer. He previously served as senior vice president of Fixed Income Capital Markets for D.A. Davidson & Company and vice president of Public Finance for Seattle-Northwest Securities Corporation.

Before joining BPA, Fernandez served for three years as senior vice president with D.A. Davidson & Co., a financial services firm, and seven years with Seattle-Northwest Securities, where he performed public finance banking and financial advisory services to municipal jurisdictions, primarily in Oregon.

He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) in Mexico City, a Master of Business Administration from Yale University, a Utility Management Certificate from Willamette University, and a Utility Executive Certificate from the University of Idaho.

He currently serves as a board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Omaha Branch, Bellevue University, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity Omaha.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

