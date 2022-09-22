INX ONE LAUNCHES AS FIRST AND ONLY FULLY-REGULATED TRADING PLATFORM FOR BOTH SECURITY TOKENS AND CRYPTOCURRENCIES

The only wholly-integrated platform for global investors offers a wealth of opportunities to participate in, and benefit from, the new digital economy

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF ) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, has announced today that its security token trading platform and cryptocurrency trading platform have converged and now offer a seamless and secure single point of entrance called INX ONE – the world's first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies. With INX ONE, institutional and retail investors can maximize opportunities to engage with digital financial instruments. INX ONE also provides a full suite of services for issuers looking to raise money through a security token offering.

"The launch of INX ONE marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the digital economy. Never before have investors and issuers had an opportunity to bring their unique communities together on a single, regulated, global hub for digital assets on the blockchain," said INX's CEO Shy Datika. "By bringing together our security token trading platform with our cryptocurrency trading platform and primary offering services, INX is pioneering a new era of digital asset investing for both primary and secondary markets that benefits everyone - not just a select few."

INX ONE builds on the company's mission to increase access for U.S. and international investors to the growing opportunities in the digital economy. Furthermore, the launch of INX ONE sets a global standard for effectively achieving democratization in financial markets, while simultaneously providing the necessary regulatory guardrails through close collaboration with U.S. and global regulators.

"INX ONE offers a truly unique user experience, where customers onboard once, fund their account with crypto or fiat, and are also able to seamlessly transfer between the different asset classes, including participating in security token offerings," said Itai Avneri, INX's Deputy CEO & COO. "There are more than 300 exchanges in the world and INX ONE is the first and only platform that allows institutions and retail investors the opportunity to fully engage in the wealth of opportunities the digital economy offers."

For security token issuers, INX ONE is a true Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform designed for capital raise purposes. The unified, regulated hub streamlines the issuance process by providing everything needed to quickly and easily issue a digital security token to raise capital. An end-to-end solution for issuers, INX ONE Issuance Services includes transfer agent, broker/dealer, and ATS licenses to raise capital and list the token for secondary trading, smart contract design, and marketing and promotion support. INX holds all of the necessary licenses issuers need, along with a global team of experts to offer guidance along the way.

"INX ONE is a continuation of a journey that started with INX's initial public offering of the INX Token and now includes a massive step forward in shaping the blockchain asset industry with an integrated and regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. We see INX as a bridge between the legacy capital markets and their future," Datika added.

In 2021, INX became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $83.6 million in gross proceeds from over 7,300 retail and institutional investors. 92.9 million INX Tokens were sold in the IPO. INX continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide.

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

