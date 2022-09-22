Interplay Learning continues building industry-leading training team

Ken Midgett and Dan Clapper join the global provider of digital learning solutions for the skilled trades, enhancing the company's growing team of experts with extensive plumbing and HVAC experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, announces the addition of two leading residential and commercial services authorities to its roster of training experts.

Interplay Learning, a provider of digital training for the skilled trades, has added Ken Midgett (left) and Dan Clapper to its industry-leading team of experts. (PRNewswire)

Ken Midgett has been named Interplay Learning's plumbing market director, and Dan Clapper has been named commercial HVAC and facilities maintenance market director. In their new roles, Midgett and Clapper help business owners and leaders leverage Interplay's 3D simulation-based skilled trades training to attract talent and upskill employees more efficiently than ever before.

"Ken and Dan share the vision that drives Interplay Learning to continue innovating," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "With their decades of experience in a wide range of positions throughout their respective industries, they understand the challenges trades business owners face. They're each in a unique position to develop and implement advanced training solutions to help businesses enhance technician productivity and drive growth."

Midgett has more than 40 years of experience in the industry as a licensed master plumber, business owner, industry advocate, and career and technical education instructor. In 2013, Midgett received NOCTI's highest honor, the C. Thomas Olivo Outstanding Service Award. In 2019, he was named PHCC – National Association Plumbing Instructor of the Year.

"Interplay Learning offers an unprecedented opportunity to elevate the quality of training in the plumbing industry," Midgett said. "The company is committed to developing and delivering effective, engaging training technology that produces meaningful, measurable results."

Clapper brings more than 25 years of experience in the HVAC market to Interplay Learning. Dan started with installation and service in his family's HVAC company, then held various regional and national leadership roles with top HVAC manufacturers. He is the author of "Get More HVAC Leads: Five Must-Have Strategies for 2018."

"The tools we offer can change the lives of technicians, contractors and business owners," Clapper said. "Equipping team members to develop better skills faster impacts every level of a service business, from customer experience to productivity, retention and profitability. It's incredibly gratifying to be in a position at Interplay Learning to do that every single day."

Interplay Learning, a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries, is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Interplay Learning's digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

