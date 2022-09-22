HiBid.com Announces $44.8 Million Week, with Huge Auctions This Weekend Featuring Antiques, Collectibles, and More

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated approximately $44.8 million in gross auction proceeds in auctions ending last week. In a combined total of 1,465 online-only and webcast auctions held from September 12th through 18th, HiBid.com averaged 1.53 million bids on the site per day with well over half a million lots sold.

Auctions ending this weekend include thousands of lots that are now open for bidding. Multiple auctions feature an abundance of antiques, artwork, collectibles, old and new electronics, and much more. Intriguing lots include antique plates and figurines, pottery, framed artwork, games and toys from the 1970s, comic books, vintage branded beer steins, Zenith suitcase radios, and General Electric TV sets.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 12th-18th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $44.8 Million

Lots Sold: 564,084

Online-Only Auctions: 1,341

Webcast Auctions: 124

Average Bidders Per Day: 950,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.53 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Antiques and Collectibles Galore Auctions

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 19th-24th

Seller: Funky Junk Auctions

Vintage Radio and Electronics Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 17th-25th

Seller: Atlantic Auction Company

Online Collectibles & Artwork Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 19th-24th

Seller: Upland Auction

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

