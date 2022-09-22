CÎROC Teams Up With Shopping Platform 'NTWRK' and Streetwear Designer Ev Bravado To Celebrate Legendary NFL Rivalry Between Dallas and New York

As an Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, CÎROC champions the return of football season with

two limited-edition jackets, available for a pair of lucky fans to win and rep their city in

celebration of the big game

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to celebrating the return of football season, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is pulling out all the stops this year. The luxurious vodka brand is actively helping sports fans show off their team spirit in inimitable style, and all while proving that #WinsTasteBetter when you have a can of CÎROC Vodka Spritz in hand. As an Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, CÎROC is teaming up with culture's favorite livestream shopping platform NTWRK and cutting-edge fashion designer Ev Bravado to create custom-made CÎROC apparel that lets fans pay tribute to their favorite teams.

To kick off one of the biggest games of the NFL season (New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys) on September 26th, Bravado has created two jackets with original designs that draw inspiration from the classic iconography of each city. Bravado is known for creating pieces that connect people, so naturally both of his jacket designs play on the idea of hometown pride, featuring patchworks that bridge the gap between the football field, streetwear, and the sleek colors of CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

Yes, the jackets are one-of-a-kind collectables that pay tribute to two fan-favorite teams, but, as with any game, there's a catch: Only two exclusive pieces (one for each city) will be made available to the public via NTWRK *. Starting today, the drawing will be open on September 22 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST and winners will be selected on Thursday, September 29 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST. In other words, game on.

"I was born in Brooklyn, so you can guess which team I'm rooting for, but rest assured I put equal amounts of love into both designs, drawing inspiration from football, my recent runway collections, my love of style, and of course CÎROC," says Bravado. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with NTWRK and CÎROC to create a collaboration that feels like a major win-win for everyone."

This is just the kickoff to CÎROC's ongoing celebration of football season. For anyone eager to ring in game day with the perfect drink on hand, CÎROC Vodka Spritz will quickly prove to be your MVP. The vodka brand's first ready-to-drink cocktail provides fans 21+ with the very best of both worlds: the luxurious crispness of an expertly made vodka cocktail, conveniently served up in a beautifully designed, ready-to-drink can.

"Whether you're tailgating at the stadium or enjoying the game from the comfort of your living room, CÎROC Vodka Spritz offers a convenient way to enjoy the very best that CÎROC has to offer," says James Valdes, CÎROC Senior Brand Manager. "We are honored to partner with Ev Bravado and NTWRK to give New York and Dallas fans a chance to win these unique jackets and show their team pride."

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

*Winners will be refunded 1-2 days after the drop and see the funds reflected on their bank statement within 5-7 business days

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal U.S. resident (not available to residents in VA), 21 or over with NTWRK account as of 9/29. (NTWRK is free, but requires a compatible mobile device to download NTWRK app & valid credit card.) Sweepstakes ends 9/29 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST. Msg & data rates may apply. A charge of approximately $1 + shipping will be placed on winner's credit card, to be refunded approximately 5-7 days after prize award. Subject to Official Rules at https://thentwrk.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/9307448595092-Ciroc-Ev-Bravado-Drawing-Rules-Regulations . Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY

Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enter.

All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. Sweepstakes not sponsored or offered by the National Football League.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS and CÎROC PASSION. In June 2018, Sean "Diddy" Combs and the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com .

Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

About NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's "Brands That Matter" and "Most Innovative Companies" as well as Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

