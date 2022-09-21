Storm Guard Looks to Attract Franchisees in Alabama

Trusted Roofing and Construction Brand Plans Growth Across the South

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is taking strides to expand its essential home restoration services to cities in Alabama. Storm Guard's services are necessary due to the state having some of the country's most unpredictable and severe weather, including extreme storms and hurricanes. The brand currently has 39 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years, with Alabama being on the list of states they want to expand. Storm Guard is searching for franchise partners for one territory in Huntsville and one in Mobile.

"With hot temperatures and humidity, hail, and coastal hurricane damage that the state receives, it's clear that our franchise opportunity is perfect for Alabama," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Huntsville and Mobile area residents deserve to have their homes protected by honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first."

After traveling to help communities devastated by natural disasters, the brand's founders realized that their exceptional customer service and quality work was needed in a multitude of states. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping an abundance of families restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience, including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction, such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"We know that the work we do is critical to those affected by severe weather," said Lynch. "The impact of our services on the families we have helped is evident, and we want to expand our services and push our mission into Alabama."

Storm Guard is devoted to providing exceptional restoration services to households across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000, and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 39 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

