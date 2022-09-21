Koninklijke KPN N.V. Announces Results of its Debt Tender Offer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW)

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to its announcement on September 13, 2022, Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") announces today the results of its offer to purchase (the "Offer") any and all of the outstanding securities listed in the table below (the "Securities"), as further described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 13, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on September 20, 2022.

According to information provided by the Tender Agent, US$ 456,920,000 aggregate principal amount of the Securities were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn. These amounts include US$ 2,500,000 aggregate principal amount Securities to be tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, which remain subject to the Holders' performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. All such Securities have been accepted for purchase. The "Settlement Date" for the Offer is expected to be September 22, 2022. The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP Numbers (144A / Reg S) ISIN Numbers (144A / Reg S) Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount Tenderedb Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered using Guaranteed Delivery Procedures Purchase Price for $1,000 Principal Amount Capital Securities due 2073(a) 50048VAA8 / N4297BBC7 US50048VAA89 / USN4297BBC74 US $600,000,000 US $ 454,420,000 US $ 2,500,000 US $1,013.00

(a) The Securities are next redeemable at the option of the Issuer prior to the maturity date of the Securities, on March 28, 2023.

(b) Excluding principal amounts of Securities tendered using Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

Holders whose Securities are accepted for purchase will be paid accrued and unpaid interest on such Securities to, but not including, the Settlement Date. For avoidance of doubt, Holders whose Securities are tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will not receive payment in respect of any interest for the period from and including the Settlement Date to the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, which is expected to be September 23, 2022.

Where to Obtain Information

Banco Santander, S.A. at Tommaso.GrosPietro@santandercib.co.uk / alex.pilkington@gruposantander.com, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC at +1(800) 438-3242 / +1(212) 528-7581 (U.S.) or +44 (0)20 3134 8515 (Europe), Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. at +31 30 216 9022, Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. at +44 20 7883 8763 or +1 (800) 820-1653 (toll-free) and UniCredit Bank AG at +49 171 306 6648 / corporate.lm@unicredit.de. Requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of Securities may be directed to the Tender Agent, Kroll Issuer Services Limited, at +44 207 704 0880 or kpn@is.kroll.com.

