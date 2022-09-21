DPW Amsterdam 2022 Kicks off First Day of Conference

The World's Largest Procurement Technology Conference Brings 5,000 Leading Industry Professionals Together from 80 Countries

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marked the start of the two-day DPW Amsterdam 2022 conference. Now in its third edition, DPW Amsterdam is considered the world's largest and most influential tech event for the procurement industry.

This year's conference brings together over 5,000 attendees and 80 speakers, hailing from nearly 80 countries around the world, at the monumental Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam and online. A gathering place for top professionals from across the procurement and technology sectors, DPW Amsterdam is proud to host some of the most influential names in the industry alongside over 100 exhibiting startups.

Today's agenda includes keynotes and panel discussions with exciting speakers such as Taavi Rõivas, Former Prime Minister of Estonia; Elouise Epstein, Partner at Kearney; Jennifer Han, Chief Product Supply Officer of Nutrition at Unilever; Andries Feikema, Global Director, Procurement Center of Excellence & Digitalization at DSM, and many more.

"Last year's DPW Amsterdam event was held virtually due to the pandemic, so we couldn't be more happy this year to once again gather procurement's most disruptive executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders under one roof," said Matthias Guttzman, founder of DPW Amsterdam. "The synergy at DPW Amsterdam always brings about incredibly valuable connections and tech-driven solutions, and 2022 is set to be our most innovative and impactful year yet."

