The 6th China Health and Senior Care Conference held in southwest Chinese city Shizhu

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30th, the 6th China Health and Senior Care Conference was held in Huangshui Town, a summer resort in Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Hosted by the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang and the Chongqing Municipal Political Consultative Conference, the conference sought to promote the development of health care industry in the Wuling Mountain Range whose lush forests boasting rich health benefits.

At the conference, Shizhu signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with ten brother cities in the Wuling Mountain Range, which will work together to build a Chinese ecological health resort to promote the region's forest-based health care benefits.

The provincial political consultative conferences of Hunan, Hubei, Chongqing and Guizhou reached the "Shizhu Consensus". They will jointly enhance the region's green ecological value, promote the ecological cooperative management of the Wuling Mountain Range, and build a forest health care industrial cluster.

Located in the east of Chongqing, Shizhu is also on the south bank of the Yangtze River and in the heart of the Three Gorges Reservoir area. The county enjoys a pleasant ecology and climate. With a forest area of 188,000 hectares, the county has a forest coverage rate of 62.7 percent.

Under the trend of general health care, Shizhu has built on its natural resource endowment with proactive explorations and practices in the field of health care. Through constant efforts in developing health care industry and nurturing health care economy, Shizhu has been rated as one of the top 100 Chinese counties with sustainable development ability in the health care industry. The county's health care economy accounts for half of its total economic output.

Shizhu has created several national 4A-level ecological tourism scenic spots, such as Tianting Qianye grassland, the original forest of Dafengbao, and Longevity Hill of Women Soldiers Village. Shizhu has made into the list of the first batch of national forest health bases, and has basically completed the development of a national health tourism consumption destination.

In the past six years, Shizhu's health care industry has grown from scratch, and extended the seasonal availability and improved the quality of its services, according to the Publicity Department of Shizhu County. The branding effects of the conference is fully manifested here, lending steam to the upgrading of the county's health care industry.

Shizhu's diversified health care project formats have grown into a booming cluster, which provide useful experience and valuable ideas for the development of health care industry in Chongqing and even the whole of China. The fruitful results of the health and senior care conference in Shizhu are benefiting more and more partners.

