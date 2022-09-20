Sony Electronics Introduces New SRS-XV900, its Loudest, Most Powerful X-Series Speaker

New speaker delivers exciting sound experiences to make the most out of every single moment

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the launch of the new SRS-XV900, the most powerful and loudest Bluetooth party speaker in the wireless speaker X-series range. Sony's vision for the SRS-XV900 is to deliver exciting sound entertainment experiences to music lovers around the world. Life should be lived at full volume, while enjoying clear, rich sound from Sony's new SRS-XV900 speaker to make the most of every single moment.

The SRS-XV900 from Sony Electronics. (PRNewswire)

Omnidirectional party sound that delivers the highest sound pressure

The SRS-XV900 three-way sound system is made for parties with long-playing, ground-breaking, omnidirectional audio and so much more. The dedicated drivers bring mid-range and vocal clarity, an X-Balanced speaker delivers distortion-free lows, and programmable ambient lighting sets the mood—all in one portable, powerful package.[1], [2]

Long lasting battery life

Partygoers can now take their sound anywhere around their home with up to 25-hour battery life on the SRS-XV900 that will keep the music going day and night. If the speaker is running out of battery, there's no need to worry. With the speaker's quick charging, it can get three hours of playing time from just 10 minutes of charging.[3] With the Battery Care Mode feature, users never have to worry about overcharging their speaker, making it dependable for longer.[4]

Convenient Portability

The SRS-XV900 has built-in wheels, a convenient handle, and up to 25-hours of battery power, so partygoers are always ready to roll.[5]

TV Sound Booster connectivity to enhance the TV sound experience

The SRS-XV900 speaker features Sony's unique TV Sound Booster function that lets listeners enjoy enhanced sound when watching TV. Deep bass and realistic high-frequency sound from the SRS-XV900 fills the room and boosts the TV sound to provide a rich audio-visual experience, whether it's a live performance video or a movie. Simply connect the optical cable (included) and select TV Sound Booster mode with any TV brand or model.[6]

Omnidirectional Party Lights & Karaoke

Love karaoke? Then the SRS-XV900 speaker will make a perfect double act. Karaoke lovers can plug in a microphone, pick a song, and give it everything they've got! However, it doesn't stop with singing -- with two inputs (mic and guitar), musicians can even plug in a guitar and use the speaker as an amp. By using the Fiestable mobile app and its new Double Tracking karaoke function, singing vocals will be enriched to make the singing voice more comfortable.[2]

Additionally, consumers will always have complete control of the speaker with the intuitive top touch panel that allows settings and party lighting function changes with just a touch.

MEGA BASS and LIVE SOUND

The MEGA BASS feature allows music lovers to dial up the bass on the speaker, offering deep and punchy bass. With LIVE SOUND mode, users can recreate the unique live sound atmosphere and relive their favorite music experience as much as they want.[7]

Easy connectivity and Bluetooth pairing

Party Connect via Bluetooth® allows users to connect up to 100 compatible Sony Bluetooth speakers to enjoy synchronized sound and lighting for an extra-large party and to make sure everyone's dancing to the same beat.[8] In addition, the speaker allows for USB connectivity by plugging in to play music. And if anyone's smartphone is running low on battery, they can even plug it into the speaker and have it charged directly.[9]

The SRS-XV900 also allows smartphone users to instantly connect the speaker to their device using Bluetooth fast pair for Android.[10]

Sony | Music Center and Fiestable

The new SRS-V900 is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps.[2] With Sony | Music Center, users can select playlists, cue the next song, change lighting patterns and sound modes, all from the dance floor. Fiestable offers access to fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, such as making a party playlist, karaoke functions including Voice Changer and Echo, plus DJ control to add sound effects.

Sustainability matters

Sony's commitment to recycling and sustainability—from the product design stage forward--are outlined in the company's global Road To Zero initiative, which strives to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of Sony products.

Pricing and availability

The SRS-XV900 speaker has a suggested retail price of $899.99 and will be available for pre-order on September 20 at Sony Electronics and will be available soon at Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: Sony Electronics.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

[1] Functions when the product is placed vertically.

[2] Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

[3] When MEGA BASS on, the volume level is set to 16, and lighting is off. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

[4] Battery Care mode will stop charging before reaching 100% to increase life span of battery. The playback time available in this mode is shorter than stated. This feature can be turned on or off via the Music Center app.

[5] Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage. Battery capacity decreases over time and use.

[6] To use TV Sound Booster, connect it with the included Optical digital cable.

[7] LIVE SOUND mode is available via Sony | Music Center app.

[8] Only compatible between SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23, SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500, SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, SRS-XE200, LSPX-S3. Additional compatible models include: XB23, XB33, XB43, XE200, XE300, XG300, XG500, XP500, XP700. Products compatible with the Wireless Party Chain function are not applicable for connection.

[9] Not all USB devices are compatible. Consult www.esupport.sony.com for complete details.

[10] Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.