MedGeo Ventures Raises $4 Million

MedGeo secures equity investment and joint venture agreement with Jackson Healthcare company

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedGeo Ventures, the map-based career exploration platform purpose-built for medical association members, today announced a new strategic partnership with Jackson Physician Search, a leader in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers across the U.S. – and part of Jackson Healthcare®, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing organizations.

MedGeo works with medical associations nationwide to implement its innovative map-based career exploration platform, helping association member healthcare professionals at every step in the career search and selection process. With this $4 million equity investment and joint venture agreement with Jackson Physician Search, MedGeo is accelerating its footprint to meet rising demand from medical associations seeking to replace their outdated healthcare job boards with a modern solution that provides more comprehensive data and insights on relevant employers.

The MedGeo map-based career exploration platform also helps associations create more relevant career search processes for their members by eliminating unwanted job search spam, allowing members to tailor employer alerts and notifications to suit their unique needs and interests, and reducing application friction by enabling members to engage with employers before they commit to applying for positions. In addition, the platform provides guidance from medical staffing experts on market trends, CVs, compensation expectations and employer introductions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jackson Physician Search in our mission to empower associations and their members," explains Deanna Bassett, MedGeo CEO. "Jackson Physician Search has been a reputable leader in the industry for decades. With this investment of capital, expertise and services, we are helping medical associations compete and win. Winning translates to more value for members and additional revenue for associations."

"We are pleased to partner with MedGeo. Our organizations have a shared focus on and commitment to helping ensure healthcare professionals are in a position to thrive, have the tools and resources they need in their searches, and can leverage medical associations as part of the process. Today's associations are powerful advocates for providers and offer a wealth of insight and knowledge to help them excel," says Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search.

About Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders, and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, and medical groups across the United States. www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com/

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

About MedGeo

MedGeo is a map-based career exploration platform that's purpose-built for medical association members. Our white-labeled, interactive experience gives associations more ways to improve the member experience with advanced search filters, robust comparative data, and an enjoyable search experience for job seekers. Learn more at www.medgeoventures.com

View original content:

SOURCE MedGeo Ventures