GenScript and Avectas Team Up to Improve the Non-Viral Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

The two biotech leaders have embarked on a research project to streamline manufacturing of non-viral CRISPR gene editing components; the goal is to improve the editing efficiency and cell viability of non-viral based cell therapies

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc. , the world's leading life-science research tools and services provider and Avectas, a cell engineering technology leader, are partnering to develop an improved non-viral cell therapy manufacturing process. The two companies share a goal of providing their customers with potent, new methods for developing cell therapies that offer an improved safety profile over viral and non-viral vector techniques.

By combining Avectas' cell engineering technology and know-how with GenScript's expertise in synthetic long oligo production, the partnership aims to demonstrate a novel and efficient solution for cell therapy manufacturing and to improve editing efficiency and cell viability over traditional delivery methods.

CRISPR-based non-viral gene editing methods have gained popularity among research teams following concerns about the FDA's recent draft guidance on the use of viruses for gene and cell therapy. GenScript is collaborating with both academic and industry partners in the development of CRISPR non-viral gene editing to enable next-generation gene- and cell-therapy R&D projects.

Intracellular delivery is integral to the generation of engineered ex vivo cell-based therapies, including genome editing approaches. But the limitations of current delivery modalities, both viral and non-viral, led Avectas to develop the non-viral SOLUPORE® cell engineering technology, which enables efficient delivery of cargoes into cells for the development of next-generation therapies.

The research teams will apply SOLUPORE technology to permeabilize the target cell membrane so that engineered cargoes can be delivered while retaining very high levels of cell viability and functionality. GenCRISPR™ synthetic sgRNA and Cas9 protein are then complexed into a ribonucleic protein that is co-delivered with GenExact™ ssDNA HDR templates into the cell nucleus.

"GenScript is excited to partner with Avectas as part of our program to develop novel RNP and oligo delivery systems for non-viral cell engineering," said Ray Chen, PhD, president of GenScript USA Life Science Group. "We expect this method will provide our customers with more complete solutions for efficient gene editing using our GenCRISPR sgRNA and ss/dsDNA HDR templates."

"Avectas is delighted to partner with GenScript to combine its innovative editing tools together with our SOLUPORE delivery platform," said Michael Maguire, PhD, CEO of Avectas. "This will enable the development of next-generation cell therapies differentiated by the quality of the modified cells, which retain high viability, functionality, and post-process proliferation."

About Avectas

Avectas is a cell engineering technology business that has developed a unique delivery platform to enable the ex vivo manufacture of gene-modified cell therapy products that retain high in vivo functionality. Our vision is to position the non-viral SOLUPORE® cell engineering technology to be integrated into manufacturing processes for multiple autologous and allogeneic therapies and commercialized through development and license agreements. For more information, please visit the company's website at avectas.com.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the USA, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights and technical secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of Q3 2022, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 57,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide. For more information visit genscript.com .

