Crestwood Advisors Ranked No. 93 in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms List

Boston advisory firm caps year of growth with prestigious national accolade

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors ("Crestwood"), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston, is thrilled to announce it has been named to the Barron's 2022 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

Crestwood ranked No. 93 on the prestigious national list.

This year's list was Barron's 7th annual ranking of independent advisory companies. The rankings are based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. The goal of this list is to highlight the nation's best financial advisors with the intention of raising industry standards.

As a growing advisory firm committed to client success, Crestwood's nearly 50 financial planning and investment professionals across New England strive to meet clients wherever they are in life, providing guidance, tools and financial solutions to help individuals and families succeed.

"We are beyond excited to make this distinguished national list," said Crestwood CEO/Managing Partner Michael Eckton. "Such recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team gives to our clients and our business every single day. Our goal is to use this continued success to attract quality professionals and invest in our business so that we may continue to best serve clients and be recognized among the 'best' RIAs in the country."

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $4.3 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

