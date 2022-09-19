Saxena White P.A. Announces Proposed Settlement in Evolent Health, Inc. Securities Litigation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

ALEXANDRIA DIVISION

PLYMOUTH COUNTY RETIREMENT SYSTEM

and OKLAHOMA POLICE PENSION AND

RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually and On

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. EVOLENT HEALTH, INC., FRANK WILLIAMS,

NICHOLAS MCGRANE, and SETH BLACKLEY, Defendants. Case No. 1:19-cv-01031-MSN-WEF

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of

Allocation; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; AND

(III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees

and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly-traded common stock of Evolent Health, Inc. ("Evolent" or the "Company") between January 10, 2018 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action for settlement purposes only on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs, Plymouth County Retirement Association and Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System, on behalf of themselves and the Court-certified Settlement Class in the Action, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for twenty-three million, five-hundred thousand dollars ($23,500,000.00) (the "Settlement"), that, if approved by the Court, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on November 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Michael S. Nachmanoff at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse, 401 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 400, Alexandria, VA 22314, to determine, among other things, whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement (the "Stipulation") should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice; (iii) Lead Plaintiffs' motion for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (iv) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair and reasonable. The capitalized terms herein shall have the same meaning as they have in the Stipulation.1

The Court may adjourn the Settlement Hearing or any adjournment thereof without further written notice of any kind to the Settlement Class. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person, telephonic, or video conference appearances at the hearing, will also be posted to the Settlement website, www.EvolentSecuritiesLitigation.com .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the Settlement website at www.EvolentSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Evolent Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173032

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 354-3840

www.EvolentSecuritiesLitigation.com

info@EvolentSecuritiesLitigation.com

Copies of the Notice and the Claim Form are also available by accessing the Court docket in this case, for a fee, through the Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system at https://ecf.vaed.uscourts.gov/, or by visiting the Office of the Clerk, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314 during normal business hours.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or a Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may be made to Lead Counsel:

SAXENA WHITE P.A.

Lester R. Hooker, Esq.

7777 Glades Rd., Suite 300

Boca Raton, FL 33434

lhooker@saxenawhite.com

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to potentially be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or completed online no later than December 16, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 28, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Plaintiffs' motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court and delivered to representatives of Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 28, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at http://www.EvolentSecuritiesLitigation.com/.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: August 9, 2022

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Eastern District of Virginia

