LENNAR ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF THE CASCADES, BRINGING LOW MAINTENANCE ACTIVE ADULT HOMES TO DELAWARE'S NEW CASTLE COUNTY

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of a brand-new active adult community, The Cascades, bringing a premier 55-and-better lifestyle and Lennar's trademark new home quality to Newark, within Delaware's New Castle County. Home shoppers are invited to join in the celebration, taking place Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festivities will include delicious desserts provided by the Milk & Sugar food truck and exclusive tours of two stunning Lennar model homes. Following the event, regular model home hours at The Cascades will be by appointment.

Lennar debuts The Cascades, a new active adult community for home shoppers 55-and-better situated in Delaware's New Castle County. The public is invited to a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, September 17. (PRNewswire)

"The Cascades is designed exclusively for active adults aged 55 and better and includes Lennar's trademark quality both in the homes that we build and in the lifestyles that we create," said Tench Tilghman, Philadelphia Division President for Lennar. "Residents will enjoy the latest comforts of a new Lennar home, plus great community amenities and added benefits like lawn maintenance packages that create a low-maintenance lifestyle."

Homes at The Cascades range from 1,728 to 2,593 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and two to three baths. All homes feature generous open layouts, gourmet kitchens, first-floor owner's suites and second-floor suites with a bed, bath and loft. Exteriors feature covered rear porches and top-notch curb appeal. Pricing begins in the mid $400,000s.

All homes incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells, keyless entries, smart thermostats, smart garage door openers and enhanced Wi-Fi. Every home also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At The Cascades, this includes quartz kitchen countertops, shaker wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wide plank flooring, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at The Cascades will enjoy thoughtful details including homesites that back to scenic wooded open spaces and lawn maintenance packages that remove the hassle of yard upkeep and seasonal chores. The clubhouse serves as the community's central gathering space with a fitness center, pool and fireside seating to enjoy the company of others.

The Cascades is close to neighborhood shopping and dining, and less than 20 minutes from the popular Christiana Mall. It is minutes from the Chesapeake Bay, brimming with water-borne activities. Glasgow Regional Park offers additional recreational opportunities, including hiking, fishing and two dog parks.

The Cascades model homes and sales office are located at 513 Davis Falls Dr., Newark, Delaware. For more information, call (484) 795-1850 or visit the The Cascades Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennar