Intel 471's Alex Keedy Shortlisted for Next Generation Leader of the Year by Women in IT Awards USA 2022

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel 471 , the premier provider of cyber threat intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams across the globe, today announced that Senior Director of Customer Success Alex Keedy has been shortlisted for Next Generation Leader of the Year by Women in IT Awards USA 2022.

Now in their fifth year, these prestigious awards recognize and celebrate women, allies, and organizations across the USA for their outstanding contribution to the technology industry. Evaluated by an independent panel of expert judges, the Next Generation Leader of the Year category recognizes women under the age of 30, or who turn 30 in 2022, who have progressed rapidly though their career and demonstrated business value and innovation using technology.

"It is an honor to be shortlisted for this award, especially among such an exceptional and strong field of candidates," Keedy said. "It has long been a dream of mine to inspire more smart and talented women to join the fields of cybersecurity and IT, and I hope that this recognition will help accomplish that goal. I look forward to continuing to ensure our clients receive the best possible insight and support to tackle existing and emerging cyber threats they may face."

Keedy currently serves as the Senior Director of Customer Success at Intel 471, tasked with providing direct support to cyber threat intelligence teams in a network of organizations across multiple sectors and geographies. Her role encompasses driving customer value, scaling the customer success function, and managing a team of experts providing intelligence to Fortune 500 clients. Under Keedy's management Intel 471 has received consistent positive feedback from clients. These clients recognize the care, effort, grit, and determination that is regularly demonstrated to ensure they can preempt and respond quickly to cyber threats that might otherwise harm their organizations.

In addition to her role at Intel 471, Keedy will be a featured speaker at the annual 2022 Uniting Women in Cyber conference on the panel Counterintelligence threats - cyberwarfare - where is the redline? Leading strategists and thought leaders will discuss what is cyber warfare today and emerging trends (based on Ukraine and other areas), the implications for the way we do business and the way we live our lives. This conference will take place on Tuesday, September 27, at The Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

