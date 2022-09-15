EdgeConneX Adds to Private Cloud Connectivity Solutions in Portland Site with Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Availability

Dedicated Connectivity to Microsoft Improves Performance, Increases Security and Reduces Cost of Cloud for Enterprises

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, a pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it now offers customers in Portland access to Microsoft cloud services by offering the Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service in its Portland Edge Data Center® (EDC). Azure ExpressRoute allows users to create private connections between their IT deployments and Microsoft's global data centers.

With the new Azure ExpressRoute site now available in Portland, customers located in the local EdgeConneX data center campus can order a simple cross connect to privately access all Microsoft cloud services available through the global Azure cloud platform. All other enterprises located in the greater Portland area can also connect to the local Azure ExpressRoute site by using the various metro ethernet solutions offered by their local carrier to connect back to the EdgeConneX data center campus or other ExpressRoute partners offering connectivity to the Portland site.

"Portland is an emerging and important Edge data center market. Its power rates and tax incentives provide an ideal market for many service providers to support not only Portland, but much of the entire West Coast region," comments Aron Smith, Vice President for Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX. "By providing local private access to the Cloud in Portland via Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at EdgeConneX, our customers can enjoy all the benefits of the Cloud with a secure, dedicated and local access solution that simultaneously optimizes performance and reduces costs."

The Portland campus has been purpose-built and strategically located to provide a secure colocation facility for customers wishing to deliver content and applications to local-market end-users - with the lowest possible latency - creating the best possible user experience. With its attractive power rates and tax incentives, Portland is an ideal market for many service providers to support not only Portland itself, but much of the entire West Coast region. It's also a key alternative gateway between North America and APAC with submarine cables in Oregon directly connecting to several countries in Asia.

Sudha Mahajan, Partner Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Networking said, "Manageability and network performance are often the largest inhibitors to cloud adoption or migrations. Through Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute sites like the one at the EdgeConneX Portland data center campus, we provide predictable and consistent performance and user experience for local enterprises accessing cloud applications, content, or services on the Microsoft global network."

