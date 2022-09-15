Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its CFO & CBO Jaime Bartushak Honored by Somerset Hills Learning Institute

Leading Center for Autism Education and Research has named Citius and Bartushak the 2022 Honorees for their annual Halloween Gala

CRANFORD, N.J. , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Citius, along with the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, Jaime Bartushak, were named as 2022 Honorees by the Somerset Hills Learning Institute ("The Institute").

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Institute is among the leading centers for autism education and research in the United States, forever changing the lives of people with autism with their unique blend of compassion and science. By integrating the compassion of its dedicated staff with cutting edge interventions, The Institute has provided its students with multiple opportunities to learn, play, and participate meaningfully with their families and in their communities.

"The Institute is a very special place that has benefited my entire family immeasurably. I am deeply honored to be recognized along with Citius as the 2022 Honorees," stated Bartushak.

"Consistent with the literature, we have returned nearly half of the children who we've served before age five to their neighborhood schools to continue their education, needing no special support. These graduations produce significant savings to taxpayers. By returning students to their schools, we have saved NJ taxpayers more than $60 million," said Dr. Kevin Brothers, The Institute's Founding Executive Director.

As school district tuition covers only a portion of what is costs to serve children with autism, The Institute must rely on fundraising to bridge their deficit each year. "The Halloween Ball is our largest event and as support for the Institute continues to grow, we have been fortunate to develop strong relationships with multiple generous individuals, businesses, and corporations. Citius has been among our army of very loyal supporters and Jaime Bartushak, in particular, also gives of his time and talent year after year planning and organizing our annual Golf Outing and Halloween Ball," Brothers explained. "We are so grateful for these amazing partnerships."

The 23rd Annual Halloween Ball will be held at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ on Friday, October 28th.

About Somerset Hills Learning Institute

Founded in 1998, Somerset Hills Learning Institute is a private nonprofit program that offers a broad spectrum of services to children, adolescents, and adults with autism. The Institute exists to provide science-based treatment and education to people with autism. Somerset Hills Learning Institute prepares professionals as autism intervention resources in New Jersey, and through its research, pioneers comprehensive intervention models that may be used nationally and internationally for the benefit of people with autism. Please visit www.somerset-hills.org to learn more.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), for which a BLA submission is being prepared for the second half of 2022. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. The Company anticipates completing enrollment in the Halo-Lido trial by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

ir@citiuspharma.com

908-967-6677 x113

Media Contact:

STiR-communications

Greg Salsburg

Greg@STiR-communications.com

Somerset Hills Learning Institute:

Tara Ferrigno

events@somerset-hills.org

908-719-6400

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.