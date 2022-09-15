Burns & Levinson Hosts Sixth Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference on October 17, 2022

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson will host its sixth annual "State of the Cannabis Industry" conference, which will focus on critical issues in the multibillion dollar cannabis industry, on October 17, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in person at the Westin Waltham Boston. A live stream option will also be available.

The conference will feature over 20 industry leaders including Ed Schmults, Chief Executive Officer of StateHouse Holdings Inc., who will speak with Frank A. Segall, founder and Chair of the Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson, about the combination of Harborside, Inc., Urbn Leaf and Loudpack to create the largest and most developed vertically-integrated cannabis platform in California. Segall will also conduct a Q&A with Steven Hoffman, former Chairman of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, on his views on his term as Commissioner and his insights into the Massachusetts and national markets. Expert panels/sessions will explore a broad range of issues in the cannabis industry, including capital markets, M&A and investments; restructuring/workouts; regulatory and legislative issues; and opportunities for women in leadership.

"As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and mature, there are many new opportunities and challenges to stay on top of. We were one of the first major full service law firms to develop a dedicated cannabis conference, and this event has become a best-in-class forum and networking platform that brings together cannabis business, financial and regulatory thought leaders from across the country to share their guidance, practical advice and insight," said Segall.

"We like helping people make connections, develop partnerships and learn from their peers and industry leaders. We are excited to collaborate with our colleagues on innovative ways to address the pressing issues on the horizon," added Scott Moskol, who co-founded and co-chairs Burns & Levinson's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group with Segall.

The current conference sponsors include: HUB International; Needham Bank; A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners; Opus Consulting; Marcum LLP; Elevate Northeast; KindTap; AdaptiveHR; Lighthouse Biz Solutions, LLC; and Shield Compliance.

Burns & Levinson was the first major Boston corporate law firm to develop a cannabis business practice, and has been advising cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and investors across the country for nearly a decade. The firm has unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring, capital raises, M&A, investment structuring, regulatory matters and overall business issues affecting the fast-growing cannabis industry. The firm is also among the top law firms in the country handling M&A and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets in the cannabis market.

For more information about the conference and to register, click here. For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristen Weller at kweller@burnslev.com .

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

