Allied Electronics & Automation Announces Five New Suppliers With Stock on Shelves

The five newly stocked suppliers add to Allied's already-extensive selection of connectivity, lighting, facility maintenance, weighing equipment, and filtering products and offer new solutions for a variety of applications in diverse markets.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, announces five new suppliers with stock on shelves. The five new suppliers — Stewart Connector, Keystone Technologies, MicroCare, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, and Astrodyne TDI — add to Allied's already-extensive selection of connectivity, lighting, facility maintenance, weighing equipment, and filtering products and offer new solutions for a variety of applications in diverse markets, including the telecommunications and networking, military & aerospace, transportation, broadcasting, industrial manufacturing, medical, heavy equipment, retail, agriculture, logistics, and waste management & recycling industries.

Stewart Connector is a global Bel group company that offers a wide range of Ethernet connectivity components, including passive jacks, modular plugs, I/O connectors, harsh-environment connectors, specialty connectors, and cable assemblies. Solutions include USB, M12, RJ45, and 38999 connectors, a Cat 6a cable splicer, a DIN-rail module, shielded, board-mounted jacks, and punch-down blocks engineered to provide superior service and meet the highest quality standards. Bel designs and manufactures an array of connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics, power supplies, and circuit-protection products engineered to power, protect, and connect electronic circuits in networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation, and broadcasting applications all around the world and backed by more than 70 years of experience.

Keystone Technologies designs and manufactures lighting and lighting components engineered for simplicity, reliability, ease of use, efficacy, and enjoyment. Backed by nearly 70 years of manufacturing experience and a reputation for outstanding, easy-to-use lighting solutions that exceed expectations, Keystone Technologies offers solutions ranging from LED lamps, drivers, and retrofit kits to mounting kits and more conventional fluorescent and high-intensity discharge (HID) ballasts.

MicroCare and its sub-brands, MicroCare Medical and Sticklers, formulate and blend cleaning, coating, and lubricating solutions optimized for use in the electronics, metal fabricating, medical, fiber optics, and facility maintenance industries. MicroCare leads in the industry in research and development (R&D) and offers a variety of safe, modern, and environmentally sensitive cleaning solutions based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), hydrofluoroether (HFE), siloxane, and hydrocarbon solvents. Solutions are backed by nearly 40 years of technical expertise and manufactured in FDA-registered facilities compliant with ISO 9001:2015 quality management policies and procedures.

Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a leading global supplier of measurement and automated process control solutions, offering more than 40,000 high-quality, technologically advanced, weight-related products and solutions manufactured in an ISO 9001:2015-certified facility and backed by more than 75 years of R&D and technical expertise. Solutions include animal, health, mechanical, platform and vehicle scales, balances, calibration weights and metrology services, dimensioning systems, forklift and pallet jacks, conveyor systems, instrumentation, load cells, overhead weighing systems, retail equipment, weigh modules, and accessories. Application areas extend across the aggregate processing, agriculture, aviation, cannabis, cargo, chemical, commercial fishing, energy, food processing, forestry, grocery and food service, healthcare, logistics & transportation, manufacturing, military & law enforcement, pharmaceutical, scrap and recycling, washdown, and waste & refuse industries. Brands include Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Measurement Systems International, Digi, HBM, Interface, VPG Celtron, VPG Revere, VPG Sensortronics, and VPG Tedea Huntleigh.

Astrodyne TDI designs and manufactures innovative power and EMI, EMC, and RF filtering solutions for demanding applications in the aerospace, industrial, medical, military, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Backed by more than 60 years of experience and a commitment to meeting or exceeding customer expectations in terms of quality, customer service, employee development, and innovation, Astrodyne TDI filtering solutions have earned a reputation for quality, durability, and reliability.

For more information about Allied's extensive selection of connectivity, wire & cable, lighting, facility maintenance, weighing equipment, and filtering, click the links embedded here. For expert advice and technical insights about connectivity, lighting, and facility maintenance, click these links to access themed collections of Allied Expert Advice series articles, interviews, and podcasts. For assistance identifying products optimized for your unique applications, contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a leading, global, omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

