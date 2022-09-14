SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Stitch Fix, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 25, 2022 - (NASDAQ: SFIX)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Stitch Fix, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of SFIX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix Class A common stock between December 8, 2020, and March 8, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company's Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business. Specifically, Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company's Freestyle business was "an additive experience" and "complementary" to the Fix business, that "the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients," and that "we see solid growth in both sides of the business." In truth, Stitch Fix concealed that these programs were not complementary or additive. Stitch Fix knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company's original Fix model and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business.

DEADLINE: October 25, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=31655&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SFIX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 25, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

View original content:

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm