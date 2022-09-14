Radiance Technologies Plans Expansion Into Shreveport, LA

SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance), a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport.

"We welcome Radiance's expansion in Shreveport at BRF's InterTech 1 facility located on Kings Highway near downtown," said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. "Radiance and its CEO Bill Bailey have been supporters of the region since his time here at Barksdale Air Force Base. His title sponsorship of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is another example of his commitment to the area. The new positions coming with Radiance's planned expansion are high quality jobs for our region."

To support efforts at both Air Force Global Strike Command and all mission areas across the company, Radiance plans to hire up to 150 high-tech research and development professionals in Shreveport-Bossier City in the next three to five years.

"Growing our presence in North Louisiana pleases me to no end. Barksdale AFB, Shreveport-Bossier, and Louisiana Tech were foundational and transformational for me," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "Being postured to better support Global Strike will ensure that Radiance continues to do what's important to us - support our warfighters. The business case for growing in North Louisiana is solid. The BRF, Shreveport-Bossier, and LED have made it known that they want us in Louisiana."

In addition to its role as the title sponsor of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Radiance is looking forward to expanding its strong connections to the Shreveport-Bossier City region and being a strong community partner as it continues the economic development of the area.

"Radiance Technologies' planned expansion is a terrific economic development win. These positions will be good-paying jobs for Northwest Louisiana residents and will support the mission of our defense community," said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

About BRF:

BRF, headquartered in Shreveport, is an economic development organization establishing North Louisiana as a preferred destination for high growth initiatives. Diversifying the region's economy is its mission. It fulfills this mission through initiatives that start new businesses, recruit new businesses and retain current businesses in the region, and through supporting the development of a science and technology-based workforce.

Contact:

Julia Parrish (256) 929-7969 | julia.parrish@radiancetech.com

