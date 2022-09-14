POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING PODCAST HOSTS LEIGH STEINBERG, SPORTS AGENT AND INSPIRATION FOR "JERRY MAGUIRE"

Steinberg is best known for his work building athletes into stand-alone brands. He is the real-life inspiration for the Oscar-winning film Jerry Maguire.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leigh Steinberg has represented many of the most successful athletes and coaches in sports including the number one overall pick in the NFL draft for an unprecedented eight times. In 1996, the famous catchphrase "Show me the money" from the Cameron Crow film Jerry Maguire took on a painful meaning when Steinberg was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2012. His downward spiral was fueled by alcoholism, bad investments, and unethical actions by one of his partners.

Leigh Steinberg , the inspiration for " Jerry Maguire ", discusses overcoming personal struggles and his true addiction.

Steinberg shares his comeback and his most recent book, The Agent: My 40-Year Career of Making Deals and Changing the Game. He details his decades of dominance in the sports industry and sheds light on overcoming his personal struggles.

Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and recovery. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least one traumatic event.

Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime. Unprocessed, trauma can lead to suicide, the leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Post-Traumatic Thriving host, Dr. Randall Bell is a sociologist specializing in disaster recovery projects. "We can tap into trauma and make it the fuel to thrive," says Dr. Randall Bell, author of the bestselling book, POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING.

Post-Traumatic Thriving co-host, Ms. Tanya Brown, MA, author of FINDING PEACE AMID THE CHAOS. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."

Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization that produces the podcast.

