InventHelp Inventor Develops Blood Sugar Regulator for Diabetics (RBH-180)

Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an all-natural way for diabetics to control their blood sugar levels," said an inventor, from Enfield, N.C., "so I invented the DIA CRUX. My formula would be easy to take and it would contain no artificial colors or artificial flavors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a method for people with diabetes to regulate their blood sugar. In doing so, it could provide added health benefits. As a result, it enhances safety and it increases convenience and peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features an all-natural formula that is easy to prepare and consume so it is ideal for individuals with diabetes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RBH-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-blood-sugar-regulator-for-diabetics-rbh-180-301617649.html

SOURCE InventHelp

