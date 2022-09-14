Innovation, Workforce, and Expanded Access to Care were the Focus of Avel eCare's 1st Annual Customer Forum and Innovation Summit

The successful Nashville event was focused on the future of telemedicine.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare's first annual Customer Forum and Innovation Summit was successfully held in Nashville, TN, on August 14-16, 2022. The summit brought thought leaders from across the country together to share insights and perspectives on innovations in telemedicine and the future of healthcare delivery.

"We've established the value of telemedicine as a care delivery vehicle – that is clear. Now, it's time to explore opportunities for how to drive innovation moving forward. We've only scratched the surface of what's possible. This event was an opportunity for our customers, industry experts, and policy leaders to get together to exchange knowledge and share their vision for telemedicine in years to come," said Avel eCare CEO, Doug Duskin.

The event kicked off with a special address from Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator from Tennessee. Following the keynote, a range of customers and industry thought leaders took the stage to share use cases, best practices, and perspectives on topics such as how telemedicine can help fill vital gaps in care, alleviate staff burnout, and ensure access to clinicians and specialists for patients in rural and underserved areas.

Sessions on the agenda included:

Expanding Access and Improving Outcomes with Tele-behavioral Health

Cybersecurity - Protecting your Systems to Protect your Patients

New Era of Critical Care: Critical Care on Demand

Also included in the lineup was an examination of the telehealth waivers, licensing flexibilities, disaster credentialing, and common policy challenges healthcare organizations face when launching and scaling a telemedicine program.

Customers who attended the forum represented 23 different healthcare organizations and facilities, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. One guest remarked, "the Avel eCare Customer Forum was a terrific event, providing tons of opportunities to learn, share, and interact with folks across healthcare ecosystems."

Avel eCare plans on continuing this forum annually and is already finalizing details for the 2023 event.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world, partnering with more than 450 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, and correctional facilities across the country.

