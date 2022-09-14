EARN DOUBLE REWARDS POINTS THIS FALL WITH BEST WESTERN® HOTELS & RESORTS

Best Western Rewards® members will earn double points on every stay this Fall at any Best Western branded hotel in the U.S., Canada or Caribbean

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts' (BWHR) award-winning loyalty program – Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) – is helping guests get a head start on their fall travel plans. From September 12, 2022 to November 21, 2022, all BWR members will earn double points on every stay at any participating Best Western branded hotel in the U.S., Canada or Caribbean Islands. To be eligible, BWR members must register on bestwestern.com/doublepoints prior to the completion of their first stay.

(PRNewsfoto/Best Western Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

"With summer coming to a close, travelers are beginning to consider their fall travel, and we're eager to reward our BWR members for staying with us this coming season," said Jay Hubbs, Vice President of Advertising, Marketing, Innovation and Analytics for BWHR. "Travel demand is continuing to surge and we're thankful that our most valued guests are returning to our hotels and vacationing with family and friends. Additionally, business travelers are on the road again and we want to reward them for choosing Best Western. Regardless of the occasion, our double points promotion will help our guests make the most out of their fall travel plans."

In addition to the double points promotion, BWR members will also receive 5,000 points back after they complete a free night of 12,000 points or more in the United States, Canada or the Caribbean Islands. The bonus can be earned on every free night redemption from September 12, 2022 to November 21, 2022. Full details of the 5K bonus points free night rebate can be found at bestwesternrewards.com.

BWR members can also now reserve their next hotel stay using accumulated loyalty points to pay for part of their booking through BWHR's Pay with Points program. By using Pay with Points, BWR members can tap into their points right away to redeem discounted room rates at hotels across North America.

The BWR program's perks are driven by BWHR's foundational commitment of caring for its guests. In 2020, BWHR became the first hotel brand in the industry to extend Elite status to its BWR members at the start of the pandemic. In 2021, the company also cut its Elite Status eligibility qualifications in half to make it easier for travelers to earn loyalty status and further extended loyalty status through March 31, 2023, without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications.

For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com.

About Best Western Rewards® (BWR®):

Best Western Rewards is the award-winning loyalty program for BWH Hotel Group®, a vibrant hospitality company with 18 distinct brand offerings in over 100 countries. With hotels across every segment from economy to luxury, it is easy to earn BWR points through hotel stays or everyday purchases with the BWR co-branded credit card.

With points that never expire, BWR's more than 50 million members have access to exclusive rates, rich rewards, and incentives. Rewards earned through BWR can be redeemed for free nights, gift cards, or charitable donations that make a long-lasting impact for the benefit of those in need. In North America, and soon to be available globally, BWR's Pay with Points program provides added flexibility, allowing BWR members to use earned points to lower the cost of their hotel stay. Regardless of destination or travel purpose, BWR has the exclusive perks to thank and reward its most valued guests. For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay Studio®franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Ray

Director, Public Relations & Corporate Communications

602.957.5526

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts