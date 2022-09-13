SMARTKEM, INC. ANNOUNCES QUALIFICATION OF ITS TRUFLEX® MATERIALS

SmartKem, Inc. is a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays.

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK) is pleased to announce the qualification of SmartKem's TRUFLEX® SL03 photocurable, organic dielectric for use with existing Build-up film (BF) materials as a redistribution layer to interconnect High-Performance Computing (HPC) silicon ICs. The HPC market is projected to grow from $3.60Bn to $4.99Bn from 2022 to 2027, indicating significant opportunity as a result of this qualification.

TRUFLEX® SL03 can be patterned by direct laser writing using Direct Lithography Technology to deliver a maskless process for rapid prototyping, with via hole sizes down to 3.7 Microns diameter, at a low process temperature of 150°C. It is photocurable at 10millijoules/cm2, enabling rapid production throughput. The performance demonstrated in these tests illustrates the potential of this material for the next generation of high-density interconnects. A demonstration of this detailed performance can be seen at the ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute) booth, as well as high-resolution line width and high-end panel-level fan-out packaging or advanced IC substrate applications, at SEMICON Taiwan 2022 from 14th-16th of September 2022.

ITRI's booth can be found in N0662 (N Zone), 4F, Tainex1 at SEMICON.

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including mini-LED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including over 160 patents across 16 patent families. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

