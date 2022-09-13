REDCON1 PARTNERS WITH STORD TO PROVIDE 99% DELIVERY COVERAGE IN 1-2 DAYS FOR ALL UNITED STATES BASED CONSUMERS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1 has partnered with STORD, the leading omnichannel fulfillment company with a valuation of 1.3B, powering growth brands such as TULA, NATIVE, IT COSMETICS, DYPER, and more.

The rapid and continued exponential growth of REDCON1, the fastest-growing sports nutrition brand, has created the demand for faster and more effective logistics solutions.

Amazon's exceptionally fast delivery standards have influenced macro changes in all consumer delivery expectations. Logistics is crucial to ensuring the best consumer experience – from order to expeditious delivery.

"This transition has been bittersweet for our entire organization. Since founding the company, our in-house logistics team has been the backbone of our operation. This team has fueled growth – one package at a time." Taylor Schnaars, VP Operations REDCON1.

Listening to our consumers, we identified a challenge that could not be scaled while shipping from our Headquarters in South Florida. Our physical proximity was simply too far to meet national 1-2 day shipping expectations.

"REDCON1's ethos is clear – the consumer experience always comes first. This partnership ensures that no matter where in the United States you live, your orders will be delivered quickly – every time." Eric Hart, President REDCON1.

REDCON1 and STORD have strategically selected and activated multiple key facilities throughout the United States to ensure 1-2 day delivery to all US-based consumers.

About STORD

STORD is the fastest growing omnichannel fulfillment company with a valuation of 1.3B, powering fulfillment of brands such as TULA, NATIVE, IT COSMETICS, DYPER, and more.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our strong military branding is highlighted by more than 30,000+ TIER OPERATOR brand ambassadors around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com

Contact

Ryan Monahan

REDCON1, Chief Marketing Officer

ryan@redcon1.com

