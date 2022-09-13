MonitorEDU expands its offering of two camera, two proctor solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, announced the expansion of its two cameras, two proctors solution in an effort to combat increased cheating, and in response to recent concerns about room scans.

Addition of a second camera focused on the testing area, allows us to have a better view of what the student is doing

The company has been using a two cameras solution for high stakes exams since its inception in 2018 and is expanding the service to its mainstream clients in the public education sector. Don Kassner, president of MonitorEDU made the announcement "The post pandemic testing world emerged in a different place from where it began. With the prevalence of at home work and study, the opportunities to find creative ways to cheat have been expanding. Our frequent audits revealed that students were starting to get more creative in their efforts to "cheat the system" so we began to offer the second camera option to many of our clients as a way to combat the new "techniques" being used by test takers."

In addition to concerns about creative cheating, Mr. Kassner also mentioned "The recent privacy concerns regarding room scans also made our expanded offering more applicable. The addition of a second camera, focused on the testing area allows us to have a better view of what the student is doing while testing, and mitigates any additional security risks if our any of our clients choose to forgo a room scan"

The management team at MonitorEDU have been a central part of the remote proctoring industry since its early days back in 2008, and plan to continue to update their service and procedures to help assure that all exams proctored under its watch are deliverer fairly, in accordance with current rules and regulations,

Media Contact: Don Kassner don@monitoredu.com

View original content:

SOURCE MonitorEDU