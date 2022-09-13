InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Ambulance Doors (JKK-141)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "A paramedic I work with was seriously injured when the rear door on the ambulance unexpectedly closed. I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Independence, Mo., "so I invented the FRANKLIN DOOR LOCK. My design would secure one or both rear doors to reduce the risk of injuries."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to secure the rear doors of a parked ambulance. In doing so, it prevents the doors from being accidentally bumped or released. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ambulances and other emergency service or utility vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

