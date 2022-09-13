Inflation, War, Energy Shortages, and Other Headwinds Are Reshaping Tech Markets Like 5G, Automotive, Digital Security, Smart Home, and Many Others

ABI Research Analysts share their thoughts and recommendations on how technology will play a key role in navigating this unique landscape

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two years after the pandemic's start, the air of uncertainty persists. However, today it is the result of a confluence of several massively disruptive political, economic, and social headwinds—soaring interest rates, looming food and energy shortages, a devastating and needless war, and the changing nature of work, to name a few. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, underpinning it all is a supply chain still reeling and realigning from the depths of the pandemic. Taken together, business leaders today face an even more confounding climate than they did in 2020—and the fallout from these disparate headwinds will likely last for years.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

In its new whitepaper, 2022 State of Technology Report: The Future of Technology in a Tumultuous World, ABI Research analysts have compiled their observations, analyses, and recommendations for critical technologies and end markets.

These findings include:

A growing reliance on 5G and cellular in enterprise environments, driven by rising energy costs.

A flattening of the automotive market with a consolidated supply chain and a reduced number of vehicle options.

The persistence of the global chip shortage and its ongoing impact on digital security, payment technologies, semiconductors, and other hardware.

How manufacturing shutdowns in China are curbing innovation in smart home devices and how smart home players must adjust.

Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer, concludes, "We should heed one of the most important business lessons learned during 2020—that technology will not be a casualty of uncertainty, but rather a tool to overcome it. Companies that embrace, invest in, and deploy technology wisely will undoubtedly emerge stronger and better prepared to handle the next spate of challenges on the horizon, no matter the weather."

To learn more about how challenging economic, political, and business headwinds will shape transformation technology markets, and how technology will play a key role in navigating this unique landscape, download the 2022 State of Technology Report: The Future of Technology in a Tumultuous World.

