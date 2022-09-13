Ben E. Keith Foods Names Aimee Lakotas as Vice President of Marketing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ben E. Keith announces the hiring of Aimee Lakotas as Vice President of Marketing.

A 25-year marketing veteran, with vast experience in strategic marketing and brand building, Lakotas will report to David Werner, Senior Vice President, Independent Sales and Marketing. She will join the company effective September 7, 2022.

"Ben E. Keith Foods continues to grow in a highly competitive marketplace, and to retain our leadership position requires compelling, innovative and well-targeted cross-channel marketing," said Werner. "Aimee Lakotas, with her proven expertise in brand marketing, is the perfect person to ensure we are reaching the right audiences at the right time with creative and impactful marketing programs."

Lakotas comes to Ben E. Keith Foods from 2nd Avenue Thrift Superstore and Greendrop, an innovative retail model that combines thrift stores with recycling distribution centers, for which she served as Vice President of Marketing.

Previously, she spent more than a decade in marketing leadership roles at retailing giant JCPenney. She rose to the position of Senior Director, Brand Marketing, and led an 18-person team responsible for brand building and communications. Earlier in her career, Lakotas specialized in sports marketing by developing and managing professional sports partnerships for several Fortune 500 clients.

A Dallas resident, Lakotas is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a master's degree in business – sports marketing; and a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in communications.

About Ben E. Keith Foods

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with nine divisions shipping to 17 states throughout the country.

