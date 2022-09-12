Ramaco Resources Inc. Announces Key Senior Executives to Support Multi-Year Production Growth Strategy

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of four senior executives into newly created positions at the Company. Paul Horn will serve as Senior Vice President and Ramaco's Chief Mine Development Officer, Scott Kreutzer will join as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Tim Chatting will serve as Director of Financial Reporting, and Katie Monroe will serve as Director of Land Administration.

The hires are an integral part of Ramaco's ongoing growth and production expansion. Ramaco has recently announced plans to nearly triple its annual production of metallurgical coal from 2021 levels over the coming years and is also surveying its potential to mine its rare earth element reserves in Wyoming.

"We are building on our already strong bench to help us transition to the next level of growth for our company," said Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In our first five years we basically grew from scratch to become a 2 million ton a year production operation. Over the next few years, we intend to triple that size to produce over 6.5 million tons annually. To effectively execute to reach these levels we are bringing onboard additional senior management in a variety of operational, financial and administrative disciplines to round out our very effective existing team."

Paul Horn brings with him almost 30 years of experience as one of the most senior mining executives in the Central Appalachian market. He served for over twenty years for the privately held Booth Energy Group with ten years as the President and Chief Operating Officer. In those roles he oversaw numerous large scale underground and surface mining complexes in both Kentucky and West Virginia. He began his career in operations at Alliance Coal and has also served as the past Chairman of the Kentucky Coal Association.

Horn's role at Ramaco will be to spearhead and oversee the development and expansion of all the Company's existing and new mining complexes.

"Paul is true proven mining professional with a deep knowledge of our business. We look forward to having him play a critical role as we execute on our growth plans to bring several new mine complexes and infrastructure production facilities on-line," said Chris Blanchard, Ramaco's Chief Operating Officer. "Speaking for myself and the rest of the operations team, we are excited to work with Paul and quickly integrate him into our growing operational and development efforts."

Scott Kreutzer comes to Ramaco with over 25 years of experience in operational, strategic, legal and land administration matters. He had served as an Executive Vice President and both Chief Operating Officer as well as Chief Strategy Officer at Contura Energy. He also previously served as Senior Vice President for Land Administration at both Contura and Alpha Natural Resources. He has also worked at Eagle Specialty Materials as General Counsel and TECO Coal as Head of Business Development.

In his role as Chief Administrative Officer he will provide senior oversight on Ramaco's administrative and related legal functions, as well as coordination between operations and marketing on strategy. He will also oversee development efforts and work with our new Director of Land Administration.

"We are in growth mode to become a substantial presence in the US metallurgical coal space, and Scott's multi-talented experience at a number of large coal groups will allow him to play a key role in the evolution of our administrative, operational, and marketing functions and strategy," said Jeremy Sussman, Ramaco's Chief Financial Officer. "On behalf of our entire senior management team, we are excited to welcome Scott to Ramaco."

Tim Chatting comes to Ramaco from Lexmark International in Lexington where he held high-level financial accounting and SEC reporting roles for over 25 years. Most recently he served as Senior Manager overseeing complex accounting processes and emerging topics, such as carbon offset programs. When Lexmark was publicly traded, Tim was the Senior Manager of SEC Reporting responsible for the preparation and review of SEC filings. Tim will oversee SEC related accounting matters at Ramaco.

Katie Monroe comes to Ramaco from the land and tax practice groups at Jackson Kelly in Charleston, West Virginia focusing on all aspects of land management and administration. Prior to that she led the Land Management division at Columbia Gas Transmission LLC overseeing a large team that administered the company's land rights. She has also served as a title specialist/title attorney for EQT Production Company.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

