Hyperledger Announces Eight New Members, Including CasperLabs, Banque de France and Central Bank of Nigeria, to Kick off Hyperledger Global Forum

New Members Spotlight Broad Base of Applications for Open Source Enterprise Blockchain Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyperledger Foundation , the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies, announced eight new members to kick off Hyperledger Global Forum 2022 (#HyperledgerForum, HGF). The new members include CasperLabs, Banque de France, Central Bank of Nigeria, Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada and DSR Corporation. This line-up underscores the increasingly diverse range of enterprise blockchain applications and technologies in the Hyperledger ecosystem.

Our newest members bring a diversity of innovation and experience into the Hyperledger community.

A speaker from new member Banque de France will be on stage this morning for a key panel on " The CBDC Journey: Research, Live Deployments, and Policy Considerations ." Other keynotes on tap today include:

The Evolution of Ireland's Blockchain Ecosystem - Lory Kehoe , Head of EMEA Market Operations, Coinbase & Founder and Advisory Board Member, Blockchain Ireland , Head of EMEA Market Operations, Coinbase & Founder and Advisory Board Member, Blockchain Ireland

The Metaverse Continuum Creates a Defining Moment for Blockchain Leaders - Melanie Cutlan , Managing Director, Metaverse Technology Capabilities Lead, Accenture , Managing Director, Metaverse Technology Capabilities Lead, Accenture

Blockchain in Action at Allianz, DTCC and Fujitsu - Bob Crozier , Allianz Technology; Rob Palatnick , DTCC; and Christopher Pilling , Fujitsu; Moderated by Csilla Zsigri, BTP , Allianz Technology;, DTCC; and, Fujitsu; Moderated by Csilla Zsigri, BTP

Free live streaming of keynotes is available here .

"As we will see on stage here at Hyperledger Global Forum, the technology and market landscape for open source enterprise blockchain just continues to get more robust," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "Hyperledger technologies are playing an outsized role in reshaping existing markets and creating new ones. Our newest members are bringing a diversity of innovation into the Hyperledger community, accelerating the development of open, decentralized technologies that will be the infrastructure for many generations of new services and applications."

Hyperledger Foundation allows organizations to create enterprise-grade, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are BCW Group, CasperLabs, DSR Corporation and Realto Group.

Hyperledger Foundation supports a premier global open source blockchain community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger Foundation at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Banque de France, Central Bank of Nigeria, Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada and International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA).

New member quotes:

BCW Group

"BCW is committed to the success of our clients as they navigate their Web3 transformation. Across many industries, the application of hybrid public/private blockchain architectures leveraging Hyperledger Fabric is pivotal to adopting blockchain technology for enterprises," said Jeffrey Tchui, Partner, Head of BCW Consulting at BCW Group. "We look forward to collaborating with fellow Hyperledger Foundation members to build key partnerships and find innovative new use cases for Hyperledger Fabric and other Hyperledger technologies."

CasperLabs

"We are joining Hyperledger Foundation because we are committed to advancing blockchain interoperability to support enterprise operations," said Medha Parlikar, co-founder & CTO, CasperLabs. "We've already found great success working with IBM to demonstrate the first atomic cross-chain swap of fungible tokens between an instance of a Hyperledger Fabric permissioned network and the Casper Blockchain at Davos 2022. In a few months, CasperLabs will be ready with an enterprise-grade production solution for cross-chain transactions."

DSR Corporation

"Our membership in both the Linux and Hyperledger Foundations is an exciting development for DSR and our decentralized systems division as we've been working in the space for over six years," said Alexander Shcherbakov, Decentralized Systems Business Unit Manager, DSR Corporation. "This is a tremendous opportunity to bring our nearly 25 years of software development experience to the growing number of companies leveraging the Hyperledger Foundation's ecosystem. DSR is eager to make our contribution to both communities as an official member."

Realto Group

"We are excited and honored to join the Hyperledger community of DLT innovators and enterprises," said Prasanth Kalangi, Founder and CEO of Realto Group. "As a tokenization and Web3 technology provider in the global real estate industry, we have taken a leadership role in helping shape and transform the way real estate investing and capital raising is currently being done. And we look forward to collaborating with the Hyperledger community to advance blockchain education and adoption."

About Hyperledger Global Forum (#HyperledgerForum)

Hyperledger Global Forum is the biggest annual gathering of the global Hyperledger community. It is a unique opportunity for contributors, members, service providers and enterprise end users from around the world to meet, align, plan and hack together in person. The event is open to everyone involved or interested in using, developing or learning more about Hyperledger's open source enterprise blockchain technologies. Attendees will hear directly from those who are actively developing and deploying Hyperledger technologies as well as technology and business leaders who are shaping the future of enterprise blockchain. They will also have the chance to talk directly with Hyperledger project maintainers and the Technical Steering Committee, collaborate with other organizations on ideas that will directly impact the future of Hyperledger Foundation, and promote their work among the communities.

Event sponsors and partners include Accenture (Diamond and Keynote Translation), Siemens (Platinum), Digital Asset (Gold and Developer Lounge), Zeeve (Gold), AWS (Silver), BONbLOC (Silver), ConsenSys (Silver), Corsha (Silver), Espeo Blockchain (Bronze), Huawei (Bronze), Kaleido (Bronze), DTTC (Diversity Scholarship), IBM (Birds of a Feather), Black Women Blockchain Council (Community Partner), Blockchain Ireland (Community Partner), Blockchain Research Institute (Community Partner), Digital Euro Association (Community Partner), Diversity in Blockchain (Community Partner), European Blockchain Association (Community Partner), Global Blockchain Business Council (Community Partner), International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (Community Partner), Kerala Blockchain Academy (Community Partner), Trusted Blockchain Initiatives (Community Partner), Trust over IP Foundation (Community Partner), Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (Community Partner), Blocknews (Media Partner), BeinCrypto (Media Partner), Cointelegraph (Media Partner), CoinSpeaker (Media Partner), Forkast (Media Partner), Ledger Insights (Media Partner) and Merge by Fintech Nexus (Media Partner).

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger Foundation was founded in 2015 to bring transparency and efficiency to the enterprise market by fostering a thriving ecosystem around open source blockchain software technologies. As a project of the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation coordinates a community of member and non member organizations, individual contributors and software developers building enterprise-grade platforms, libraries, tools and solutions for multi-party systems using blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies. Organizations join Hyperledger Foundation to demonstrate technical leadership, collaborate and network with others, and raise awareness around their efforts in the enterprise blockchain community. Members include industry-leading organizations in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, technology and beyond. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/ .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation's projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, Hyperledger Foundation, RISC-V, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

