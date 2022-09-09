Philly Participates in Rally House Grand Opening Weekend Celebrations

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several months, Philadelphia has welcomed a handful of new Rally House stores to the area. The company is looking to commemorate these recently added locations by throwing a Grand Opening Weekend celebration at three Philly storefronts on September 17 & 18. This event will give devoted fans and customers several chances to win exciting prizes while browsing exceptional pro and college team gear.

Rally House is thrilled to maintain growth in the Philly market and help area fans win awesome prizes during the Grand Opening Weekend event. Customers can stop by three locations: Rally House Brinton Lake, Rally House Newtown, and Rally House Ivy Ridge.

There are multiple opportunities for customers to win prizes during this weekend celebration, starting with a scratch-off game ticket for the first 100 guests on Saturday and the first 100 guests on Sunday. Each scratch-off ticket includes a prize ranging from a $5 gift card to a Grand Prize $500 gift card.

During the Rally House Grand Opening Weekend event, guests can also register to win the perfect tailgating package for all the games coming up this season. The tailgate bundle consists of two chairs, one tent, one table, a cornhole set, and a $200 gift card. While only one contestant can win this package, all non-winning entries will still receive a consolation prize.

On top of incredible prizes to win, fans will also be able to shop a massive assortment of sports apparel and accessories during the Rally House Grand Opening Weekend celebration. These participating store locations carry diverse selections of pro and college teams, including favorites like the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Temple Owls, and more.

Customers will have a blast competing for unique prizes and gearing up for an exciting football season during the Rally House Grand Opening Weekend event. And for even more high-quality merchandise that can ship to any state, patrons can visit www.rallyhouse.com today.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

