Tennessee Titans Select CHEQ as the Official Mobile Order & Delivery Partner at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Titans have selected CHEQ, the leader in social payments for restaurants and stadiums, as their exclusive platform for mobile ordering, delivery, and social gifting at Nissan Stadium.

According to Gil Beverly, Titans Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, "Providing the ultimate fan experience on gameday is paramount for us at the Titans. CHEQ's mobile payments, express kiosk technology, and social integration enhance the fan experience and help ensure that visitors maximize their time enjoying the game and sharing the experience with friends and family."

CHEQ will provide mobile ordering for pick-up in premium sections to begin the season (on the 200 level) and expand the program to include additional pick-up locations on the 100 level later in the year. Further partnership expansion will include designated in-seat delivery options and express self-order kiosks. CHEQ will also introduce their unique social gifting functionality, allowing Titans fans to share their gameday experience with others in real time.

"Providing a best-in-class fan experience is core to our mission at CHEQ. We strive to give fans efficient and easy-to-use options for ordering and sharing, so each person can select the option that's right for them," said Jake Stone, CHEQ's Chief Revenue Officer. "In addition, CHEQ's integration with venues both inside and outside the stadium gives on-premise fans a unique way to share their amazing Titans experiences with friends outside the venue through social gifting. Any Titans fan can receive food or drinks inside the stadium, paid for and sent by their friends outside the stadium, using CHEQ."

"Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and a top social destination," continued Stone. "We are delighted to help the amazing Titans fans tap into this vibrant community to bring sports and social sharing together at Nissan Stadium."

Under the agreement, CHEQ will become the Official Mobile Order & Delivery Partner for the Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

