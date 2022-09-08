Schwazze Announces Grand Opening Of Star Buds Dispensary in City of Glendale

The Newly Renovated Star Buds Dispensary to Host a Grand Opening September 10, 2022

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ), a premier vertically integrated, multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand opening of its adult-use dispensary, Star Buds located in Glendale, Colorado. Star Buds Glendale is at located at 492 South Colorado Blvd at the corner Virginia Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

SCHWAZZE LOGO (CNW Group/Schwazze) (PRNewswire)

Schwazze kicks off the grand opening celebration at Star Buds Glendale on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 am. The celebration will feature swag bags for the first 50 shoppers, games, food trucks, social media scavenger hunts, and representatives from various prominent cannabis brands such as: O.Pen, Wyld, Kaviar, 1906 and more. In addition, Star Buds Glendale will offer all-weekend, in-store discounts including 50% off flower and Buy One Get One 50% off products. Shoppers also receive a house pre-roll for $1 with a minimum, pre-tax purchase of $60.

"Our team is excited to open Star Buds Glendale and to bring customers the largest selection of flower, vapes, edibles and more," said Collin Lodge, President of Colorado Division for Schwazze. "We're thrilled to become a part of the Glendale community and look forward to introducing everyone to the Star Buds difference related quality, service and product selection."

The dispensary, located at 492 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale, CO 80246, has undergone extensive remodeling this summer following the acquisition of Smoking Gun in December 2021. The acquisition and rebrand under the Star Buds name are part of an aggressive expansion plan in Colorado led by Schwazze, which has grown the total number of Colorado dispensaries to 23 statewide.

Star Buds Glendale

492 South Colorado Blvd

Glendale, CO 80246

Grand Opening Celebration

September 10, 2022 @11 am

About Schwazze

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired or announced the planned acquisition of 33 cannabis dispensaries as well as eight cultivation facilities and two manufacturing assets in Colorado and New Mexico. In May 2021, Schwazze announced its BioSciences division and in August 2021, it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ, NEO:SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may,", "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and outside the state, (vii) our ability to consummate the acquisition described in this press release or to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, * the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws, and * out ability to satisfy the closing conditions for the private finding described in this press release. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schwazze