Percepto International- a world-leading public perception consultancy company - launches its new solution: the Joint Special Perception Center (JSPC)

JSPC, Percepto International's innovative solution to achieve and maximize strategic and operational goals

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The role of public perception has increased dramatically over the past decade, with the exponential complexity of social media and disinformation. Both play a pivotal role in the way our target audiences consume, interpret and act upon their perceived reality. More than anything else, public perception determines reality and fate. This is exactly where the JSPC comes in.

Today, it is not just about 'telling the story', but mostly – being the first to frame it - in a coherent, coordinated and tailored effort, segmented to the target audiences. Constant monitoring of operations, as well as those of the adversaries, analysis of impact and adjustment of underlying actions, accordingly, enable one to dominate the perception domain.

"Recent events such as Russia's invasion of the sovereign territory of Ukraine have enforced the need to observe public perception as a critical pilar of national security and stability. Our solution offers a unique operational dimension for governments to strategically operate in such critical zones." - explains Lior Chorev, Co-Founder and Chairman of Percepto International.

The JSPC – Joint Special Perception Center - is constructed as a National Intelligence-Influence center, geared to handle both ongoing and emerging perception challenges in its fields of operations. It enables clients to achieve and maximize their strategic and operational goals, while identifying and thwarting foreign interests and attempts to distort local public perception.

"The solution is unique", comments Royi Burstien, Co-Founder and CEO of Percepto International. "With our JSPC solution, we enable clients to monitor, manage and project public perception from and towards various target audiences – local, regional, and international - and to dominate the perception realm. The concept is based on the establishment of a dedicated fusion center, incorporating Strategy, Intelligence, and Influence capacities, under the direct command and control of the client. We provide our clients with a tailor-made solution, capacity building, training and ongoing support towards the establishment and long-term management of their JSPC."

Percepto International is a leading strategic consultancy firm. Its success is based on a multidisciplinary team of experts, covering four core dimensions: tailor-made Strategy, cutting-edge Influence and Intelligence capabilities, and state-of-the-art cyber security technology. The company's multicultural team of innovative thinkers and doers, as well as unmatched know-how acquired over 30-year careers in elite units of the IDF, strategic consultancy, and geopolitical expertise, maximize project success and client satisfaction.

When working on complex projects, Percepto International establishes "joint task-forces" to overcome the most difficult challenges, as Lior Chorev explains "Our mission is straight to the point: You come with a problem. We tailor the solution. Together, we implement it, while constantly overseeing the process".

The company operates in dozens of countries worldwide on a wide range of projects, for governments, political candidates and parties, private companies, multi-nationals and influential individuals.

For further information: info@percepto-international.com

