PaceMate™ Ecosystem Moves Beyond Remote Monitoring to Offer Full Interoperability

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PaceMate, the leading digital healthcare company in cardiac data management and remote monitoring, is pleased to announce the PaceMate Ecosystem—a strategic development of its all-in-one data platform—PaceMate™LIVE—to expand beyond cardiac remote monitoring software and service to offer full interoperability and maximized productivity for device clinics, cardiology practices, and hospital systems.

The first product in the PaceMate Ecosystem expansion is PaceMate CEM (Cardiac Event Monitoring), featuring full interoperability through one dashboard of the four leading cardiac event monitoring companies: Preventice, BioTel, iRhythm, and (coming soon) Bardy. PaceMate CEM is now available to all current and new customers as an addition to existing remote monitoring service and product lines within the PaceMateLIVE platform. Now, the Ecosystem offers customers HL7® FHIR® API Electronic Health Record system integration with all devices—CIEDs, event monitors, heart failure devices, and consumer EKGs—into one seamless platform with a proprietary clinical alerts engine and automated billing.

Since its founding in 2015, the company has provided cardiology departments across the country with streamlined workflows and efficient cardiac remote monitoring within one real-time, vendor-neutral dashboard. Now, the PaceMate Ecosystem gives clinicians and staff comprehensive interoperability with all EHRs, with all health datapoints safely stored, connected, and accessible within one platform.

Tripp Higgins, CEO and co-founder of PaceMate, explains, "In the PaceMate Ecosystem, we offer clients unprecedented interoperability in one place for simplified and efficient clinical workflow and data management—a true digital healthcare experience. Multiple layers of stakeholders can connect with all device, patient, and health record data in one platform. PaceMateLIVE serves as a customizable ecosystem of data, products, and automated workflows." Storing patients' ever-increasing device datapoints and EHR datapoints in one innovative, connected, digital system gives practices optimal interoperability.

Become part of the connected PaceMate Ecosystem. Talk with us this week at HRX 2022—the Heart Rhythm Society's cardiovascular digital health summit on September 8-10, 2022, in San Diego, California—where PaceMate is a gold sponsor. Learn more about how PaceMate is solving the challenges of interoperability in cardiac care by providing the only care + data delivery all-in-one dashboard utilizing the HL7® FHIR® API standard for the exchange of health information. Stop by booth #104 for a PaceMateLIVE software demo and view our panelists here: https://pacemate.com/HRX/.

PaceMateLIVE | Your Health Data Ecosystem

Together, we never miss a beat.™

About PaceMate™

Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company by Healthcare Technology Report, PaceMate is one of the nation's fastest-growing companies in cardiac rhythm management software and remote monitoring. Combining state-of-the-art, cloud-native software, research-grade data, and seamless integrations, PaceMateLIVE, the company's flagship remote monitoring platform, is the most advanced technology available today for electrophysiologists, cardiologists, advanced practice providers, device clinics, and healthcare systems. With PaceMate, leading healthcare organizations can significantly improve patient outcomes, reimbursements, productivity, and population health with better point-of-care decision-making and alert management.

