KINDTHREAD DEBUTS THE NEW LANDAU - A COMPLETE MODERNIZATION AND RELAUNCH OF THE ICONIC HEALTHCARE APPAREL BRAND

Debut of New Collection, Landau Forward, is First from Chief Product Officer Sallian Song

Elevated Look and Comprehensive Marketing Campaign for Landau Unveiled

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindthread, the leading healthcare apparel company, today debuted the relaunch of the iconic Landau brand, modernizing the 70-year-old brand with a trailblazing visual identity and a new high-performance product line, Landau Forward. The debut of Landau Forward marks the first phase of a full rebrand for Landau, including an all new go-to-market approach, a full digital refresh, and an enhanced marketing campaign shot earlier this summer by celebrated fashion photographer Sebastian Kim. The collection marks the first from Kindthread's Chief Product Officer Sallian Song, the industry-renowned designer behind some of today's most popular scrubs.

Landau Forward is a full range of modern, performance-driven scrubs, and features advanced, sustainably-sourced fabrics alongside high-performing design. "Landau has represented quality and reliability for generations and with Landau Forward, we are elevating that celebrated legacy and introducing the brand to a new generation of healthcare professionals," said David Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Kindthread. "Our team is dedicated to delivering best-in-class products, service, and experiences, and the new Landau represents a significant next chapter for the brand. While the look and feel reflect a more modern aesthetic, the traditions of durability and value are stronger than ever."

The new offering from Landau is available for retail partners to pre-book now, and to healthcare professionals on December 1, 2022. It features a full range collection of five core styles in seven colors inspired by global fashion trends, including tops, joggers and jacket options. The line incorporates CiCLO sustainable fabric which delivers advanced comfort, fit, and durability while also being kinder to the planet. CiCLO technology allows synthetic plastic-based fibers to behave more like natural fibers, such as wool, but improves on natural fibers by biodegrading faster and helping reduce the accumulation of plastic waste in landfills and plastic pollution in our oceans.

"We put healthcare professionals at the center of everything we do. When we began designing Landau Forward, we set out to create a collection that was both comfortable and sustainable, in an elevated professional style," said Sallian Song. "Landau Forward is a prime example of the innovation, comfort, fit, and attention to detail that will be infused into all of our future products."

The Landau Forward collection is moisture-wicking and provides a four-way stretch. Each piece is breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and fade-resistant with flexible panels and ribbed trims. The range is expected to expand in the summer of 2023 with an extended men's collection and additional colors.

Kindthread was founded earlier this year when the company acquired legacy healthcare apparel brands Landau, White Cross, Scrubs & Beyond, as well as leading uniform provider, Chefwear. Kindthread aims to disrupt the sector by offering consumers and industry partners the highest quality apparel through a data-driven omni-channel distribution network.

About Landau

Landau is one of the most trusted makers of healthcare apparel in the U.S. Since our foundation in 1938, we have become known for meticulous craftsmanship, innovative design, and enduring value. Today we continue this legacy by offering a wide range of practical, durable, and stylish products designed to support medical professionals not just on every shift, but at every stage of their careers. We believe that we're on a journey with our customers , and that's why everything we make comes with a clear promise of Landau quality. For more information, please visit www.landau.com .

About Kindthread

Kindthread is a modern, digitally-forward, customer-obsessed organization, dedicated to serving healthcare professionals while driving positive community impact. Our global ecosystem of trusted brands and highly coveted products creates an unprecedented retail experience for healthcare professionals worldwide. The Kindthread portfolio of brands includes Landau, Chefwear, White Cross, and industry leader Scrubs & Beyond.

