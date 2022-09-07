Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon Whiskey National Release

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Woodinville Whiskey will release its Special Limited Release Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in 23 markets (MSRP $99.99 per bottle). At the time of its distillery-only release last fall, the Woodinville 2021 Harvest Release was the first Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in the American Whiskey category. The whiskey was introduced exclusively at the Distillery Tasting Room in Washington state last September.

This month Woodinville Whiskey will release its Special Limited Release Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in 23 markets. (PRNewswire)

Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon is Woodinville's fully mature, Flagship Straight Bourbon Whiskey transferred into 10-year-old, 200-gallon Moscatel de Setúbal barrels for "finishing". Moscatel de Setúbal is a rare, fortified wine produced on the Setúbal Peninsula of Portugal, a region known for its ideal climate for producing these wines. This "finishing" process adds notes of dried apricot and orange peel, with a honey and toffee sweetness. Candied nuts and a hint of fennel greet you for a lingering finish.

As the 2021 Washington state Harvest Release, Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon was named one of the "Best New American Double-Barrel Whiskies of 2021" by Nicolas Stecher in Maxim. For Uproxx's "Best Bourbon Whiskey Blind Taste Test" in February, Zach Johnston of Uproxx wrote, "Tasting Notes: There's a mix of chocolate powder, apricots, and orange that's tempered by five spice and a hint of wet reeds. Sweet and floral honey opens the palate up to Almond Roca (gotcha!) and peach pits. Ripe plums with more of those wet reeds drive the finish towards soft leather, more stone fruit, and a slightly spicy tobacco chew. My Guess: This is a Woodinville bourbon… that Almond Roca flavor note is very Seattle and gives it away instantly."

Woodinville's online Product Locator will assist in locating bottles of this Special Limited Release: https://www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com/product-locator/ .

About Woodinville Whiskey Company

Woodinville Whiskey Company (www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com) is a craft distillery founded by two longtime friends and residents of the Woodinville area, Orlin Sorensen and Brett Carlile under the mentorship of an industry icon, the late David Pickerell, former Master Distiller for Maker's Mark. Woodinville is Washington state's largest craft distillery, handcrafting all of its products from 100% locally sourced grains from the Omlin Family Farm in Quincy, Washington.

Their single farm, flagship products, Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Woodinville Straight 100% Rye Whiskey were both awarded "Craft Whiskey of the Year" in their respective categories by the American Distilling Institute in 2016 and 2017, a national competition with over 500 spirits entries from around the country. In March of 2020, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition also gave the competition's highest honors to Woodinville's Flagship Bourbon Whiskey with a Double Gold medal and the title of "Best Straight Bourbon Whiskey of 2020". In addition, it performed incredibly in Fred Minnick's "Pappy vs. the Field" blind tasting and Minnick also named it "Best Bourbon Outside Kentucky" in 2019. Last year Forbes reported that Woodinville "may just be the best craft whiskey in America." And in May, Woodinville Flagship Straight 100% Rye Whiskey earned Double Platinum honors in the American Spirits Council of Tasters 2022 ASCOT Awards.

In 2017 Woodinville joined Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), the world's leading luxury goods company, with Orlin and Brett still at the helm. Woodinville Whiskey is available in Washington state, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, DC metro, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. The state-of-the-art distillery and tasting room in Woodinville, completed in 2014, is home to exclusive new launches like its annual Harvest Release in the fall. Private tours led by a distiller are available, when scheduled in advance. The distillery is open 7 days a week. Woodinville PR: Kat Spellman, (206)755-2341, spellman@woodinvillewhiskeyco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Woodinville Whiskey