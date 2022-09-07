Brightview Senior Living Named to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® List

Leading senior living company celebrated for its people-first culture

BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine have honored Brightview Senior Living as one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® . This is Brightview Senior Living's second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at number 81. In addition, Brightview is the only senior living company on the list for two years running.

"We are honored once again to be named to this competitive, selective list of caring companies," stated Doug Dollenberg, President of Brightview Senior Living. "A culture of caring for our associates, residents, families, and the broader community is deeply embedded within the Brightview mission. It is so rewarding to hear from our associates that they feel truly respected and embraced at work, and we are energized to continue building on our successes as a people-first organization."

The Companies that Care award is based on over one million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 89% of Brightview's associates said Brightview is a great place to work, compared to 57% at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work, the authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are judged on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

This award follows accolades from 2021: Brightview was the only senior living company in the country to make the PEOPLE Magazine list; Brightview also ranked as the #1 Best Workplace in Aging Services three years in a row and was named as one of the Top 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2021.

About Brightview Senior Living: Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring Village®, a specialized neighborhood for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Each Brightview Senior Living community focuses on five elements of wellness called SPICE: Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology .

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

